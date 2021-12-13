Gone Fishin': Adjusting to changing weather

A few brave shoreline fishermen are braving the cold air temperatures and winds inside the Kenosha harbor at Lake Michigan casting and drifting bait beneath bobbers.

I also fished early in the week vertically working a tube jig along the harbor sea wall. I did not raise any fish, although a couple of trout did surface beyond my casting range.

Hopefully, the recent warm front will be with us for a few more days. It is just so much easier to work your lures when air temperatures are not icy. I also have not seen much for fish from our inland from recently, and I think most fishermen are waiting for walkable ice cover at this time.

Meanwhile, determined fishermen casting shallow running crankbaits and "jerk" baits are receiving hits from northern, and an occasional walleye. Most of the largemouth bass and smallmouth bass have now retreated to secondary drop-offs in about 12 to 20 feet of water at most inland lakes.

The musky season on most inland waters is still open until December 31 as long as there is no ice cover. Fishing through the ice for musky is not allowed in Wisconsin waters.

One may ask how do I know when the ice cover is safe to walk on?

The rule of thumb is simple. Any ice cover less than four inches thick is deemed unsafe, and if you feel uncomfortable on any thickness of ice cover, you should not even venture onto the ice.

There are a few things of how to read ice cover. For example, a clear ice cover is the hardest, and a honeycomb ice cover is the softest. Cracks in a clear covering of ice are not all bad. Cracks in new ice usually travel from bottom up, and one can make a good judgement of thickness with no snow cover on top of the ice.

Another way to determine ice thickness is to take an ice chisel and chop. Four or more good chops without passing through the ice is usually thick enough to also walk on, and you should test the ice thickness about every 10 feet.

There are also some safety items that will help you should you break through the ice that could save your life. Wear or bring a life vest with you. Also bring a rope about 20 to 30 feet long and wear a pair of ice picks, one around each wrist. The picks will help you roll out of the water and on to good ice. Do not try to climb on to the ice, if you should fall through, roll on to the ice with the aid of the picks.

Rolling allows your weight to spread out, rather than have your weight in one spot, and it is easier to get to a solid area without breaking off at the edge.

Bill's Best Bets

Try to fish at this time during the fair weather conditions as best you can. Our inland Lakes will be open water for some time yet, and the biggest challenge from the shoreline will be skim ice. Although if you can get your bait to some open water drifting below a small bobber, most likely there will be a fish waiting.

Stay safe, enjoy good fishing, and take a kid fishing.

