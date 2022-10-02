Gordon and Sue Briese of Pleasant Prairie mark 70th anniversary

Gordon and Sue Briese of Pleasant Prairie marked their 70th wedding anniversary with a family/friend gathering on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Jim Briese’s home in Kenosha.

Gordon Briese met Sue Ludlow at a rollar skating rink. They were married on Oct. 3, 1952, and have lived in Kenosha for 70 years.

They have six children: Debra and Richard Bailey of Richland Center; Michael and Laura Briese of North Dakota; David and Patricia Briese of Kenosha; Tina and Lance Evans of Fox Lake, Ill.; James and Kathy Briese of Kenosha; and Gordon Briese Jr. of Kenosha. They have nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Gordon worked for American Motors/Chrysler, retiring in his 70s. Sue worked as a housewife, lunch lady at Pleasant Prairie Elementary School, and worked in catering.

Gordon served in the military and has always donated blood. They are loyal members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Kenosha.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Love, respect, forgiveness, understanding and your vows.