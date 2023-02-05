Gordon and Betty Kaskin of Twin Lakes will mark their 70th wedding anniversary on Monday.

Gordon Kaskin met Betty Woods at the Twin Lakes Roller Rink. They were married on Feb. 6, 1953, at Grace Lutheran Church in Richmond, Ill. They have lived in Kenosha County their entire married life.

They have five children: Cindy Butler (Chuck Puntillo), of Lake Geneva; Bill and Lynn Kaskin, of Twin Lakes; Scott and Teri Kaskin, of Twin Lakes; Cheri and Michael Ghislain, of Twin Lakes; and Linda and Mark Karow, of Salem Lakes. They have 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Gorgon was a self-employed painter/decorator, retiring in 1999. Betty worked at Nestle in Burlington, retiring in 1999.

They have been members of Messiah Lutheran Church in Twin Lakes for 58 years.

Their keys to a successful and lasting relationship? Don’t ever go to bed mad at each other, tell each other you love them everyday and show kindness and respect to one another.