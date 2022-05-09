Grace Welcome Center to celebrate first 5 years with concert at Reuther auditorium

Grace Welcome Center, a non-profit in Kenosha, will celebrate its first five years on Friday, May 13, with a concert at Reuther auditorium.
It will feature the band Lunde, with support from Ben Mulwana. It’s called “Loving Loud."
Grace Welcome Center has been serving the Kenosha community byy providing food, hot coffee, and essential items for homeless and those in need.
Doors will open for the event at 6 p.m. with the, show starting at 7 p.m.. Tickets are $12 and available online at www.eventbrite.com/e/lovin-loud-lunde-with-special-guest-ben-mulwana-tickets-288729797597.