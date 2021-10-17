GRAMMAR GUY: Don’t read too much into it

I wouldn’t say I have a book problem. It’s more like I have a time problem.

You see, the pile of books on my bedside table keeps growing. The stack features stories and accounts I’m looking forward to reading, but I just can’t find the time. But this isn’t the entire story.

You see, I own this handheld digital rectangle called an Amazon Kindle. This rectangle holds hundreds of books on a simple black-and-white screen. While reading it, I can press my finger on a word I don’t understand and the rectangle will define the word for me. It’s fantastic.

Again, I see this less as a “book” problem and more of a “time” problem. Too many books, not enough time. There’s a term for people like me: bibliobibuli. Coined by author H.L. Mencken in 1956, bibliobibuli means “the type of people who read too much.”

In “Minority Report,” a compilation of Mencken’s notebooks published after he had a stroke, the author writes, “There are people who read too much: bibliobibuli. I know some who are constantly drunk on books, as other men are drunk on whiskey or religion. They wander through this most diverting and stimulating of worlds in a haze, seeing nothing and hearing nothing.”