GRAMMAR GUY: The downside of becoming a household name

What do you say when you need to blow your nose and the box of the tissues you want to use is across the room?

You probably say something like, “Janet, will you please bring me a Kleenex?” This assumes there is someone named Janet on the other side of the room.

How about when your lips are dry, and you know your significant other always carries lip balm in his pocket? “Hey, can I borrow your ChapStick?”

The words “Kleenex” and “ChapStick” are examples of trademarked words that have become so common they often replace the generic term for the item. Kleenex is trademarked by the Kimberly-Clark company. They’re tissues, but the words “Kleenex” and “tissues” are interchangeable at this point.

It’s the same with ChapStick. By the way, the trademarked “ChapStick” word is an example of bicapitalization, which is when a company sticks a capital letter in the middle of a word. ChapStick is a trademarked lip balm, but when I’m looking for my Burt’s Bees lip balm, I say, “Have you seen my chapstick?” The term has become genericized.