Great Lakes Coast Guard urges boater safety

The Great Lakes Coast Guard is urging boater safety as they mark National Boat Safety Week through May 28.

Endorsed by the U.S. Coast Guard and promoted throughout the nation, the theme in the annual message stays the same, “Please Boat Safely.” This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Federal Boat Safety Act of 1971.

This week the Great Lakes Coast Guard will highlight key safety tips learned from previous years starting with always wearing your life jacket.

As an integral part of recreational boating safety, the Coast Guard recommends all Great Lakes boaters not only have properly sized and fitted life jackets for every person aboard their vessels as required by law, but also ensure everyone aboard is wearing their life jacket at all times.

Safe boating starts before going on the water. The Coast Guard recommends always filing a float plan before departing and leaving it with a reliable source. This information; including name, boat type and identification, route, and expected return time can be extremely useful in locating missing and overdue boaters.