GriefShare group prepares local 13-week support group program

GriefShare, a faith-based 13-week support group program for adults grieving the death of a family member or friend, is organizing its next group.

Sponsored by Piasecki Funeral Home, it is facilitated by certified grief coach Pastor Charlie Hanse, and assisted by Anne Wasilevich and Roger Rodriguez.

Each week the GriefShare group will watch a video on grief and recovery subjects. After viewing the video, participants will spend time as a support group, discussing what was presented in that week’s video seminar and what is going on in their lives.

The GriefShare group will start on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Holy Spirit Community Church, 5900 11th Ave. There is a $20 workbook fee.

Register at https://www.griefshare.org/groups/157372 Contact Anne with questions at 262-658-4101 or by email at anne@piaseckifuneral.com