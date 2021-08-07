 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GriefShare support group for adults grieving loss due to the death of someone close to meet Wednesday
0 Comments

GriefShare support group for adults grieving loss due to the death of someone close to meet Wednesday

  • 0

GriefShare, a faith based support group program for adults grieving loss due to the death of someone close, will meet on Wednesday at Holy Spirit Community Church in Kenosha.

Open to the public, the group will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m.  at the church, 5900 11th Ave.

The group states those experiencing loss don’t have to go through the grieving process alone. The public can begin attending the GriefShare group at any session.

Register online for the grop at https://www.griefshare.org/groups/134991

GriefShare is sponsored by Piasecki Funeral Home for everyone in the community and lead by Pastor Charlie Hansen, Anne Wasilevich and Rodger Rodriguez. For more information call Anne at 262-818-7770 or email anne@piaseckifuneral.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $329,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $329,900

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 story in Forest Park.This home was just finished being built.Open concept home with White Shaker Cabinets with slow shut …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert