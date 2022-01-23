GriefShare support group to help adults grieving the death of someone close

An in person, socially distanced, GriefShare support group will start Wednesday, March 9, at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will run through June 1 at Holy Spirit Community Church, 5900 11th Ave., Kenosha.

GriefShare is a faith-based support group program for adults grieving the death of someone close. You don’t have to go through the grieving process alone. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session.

There is a $20 workbook fee. Register online at www.griefshare.org/groups/141278.

GriefShare is sponsored by Piasecki Funeral Home for everyone in the community and led by Pastor Charlie Hansen, Anne Wasilevich and Rodger Rodriguez.

For more information, call Anne at 262-818-7770 or email anne@piaseckifuneral.com.

