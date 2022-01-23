 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GriefShare support group to help adults grieving the death of someone close

  • 0

An in person, socially distanced, GriefShare support group will start Wednesday, March 9, at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will run through June 1 at Holy Spirit Community Church, 5900 11th Ave., Kenosha.

GriefShare is a faith-based support group program for adults grieving the death of someone close. You don’t have to go through the grieving process alone. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session.

There is a $20 workbook fee. Register online at www.griefshare.org/groups/141278.

GriefShare is sponsored by Piasecki Funeral Home for everyone in the community and led by Pastor Charlie Hansen, Anne Wasilevich and Rodger Rodriguez.

For more information, call Anne at 262-818-7770 or email anne@piaseckifuneral.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert