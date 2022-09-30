Griffin bolsters Celtics' front court

Veteran big man Blake Griffin has agreed to a contract with the Boston Celtics, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person confirmed the move to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. It was first reported by ESPN.

Griffin, 33, should help the defending Eastern Conference champions weather the absence of center Robert Williams III, who is expected to miss 8-12 weeks after knee surgery. Seven-footer Luke Kornet sprained his ankle shortly after the start of training camp this week.

The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick, Griffin is a six-time All-Star who averaged career lows of 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 17 minutes with the Brooklyn Nets last season. In 12 NBA seasons, he averaged 19.8 points and 8.2 rebounds.

Football

Behind an overhauled offensive line coalescing in front of quarterback Joe Burrow and a defense forcing turnovers, the Cincinnati Bengals are looking more like the defending AFC champions.

After losing their first two games, the Bengals have reeled off two wins in a span of five days.

They beat the New York Jets on Sunday, then turned around and took down Miami 27-15 in a Thursday night game marred by the horrific sight of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being taken off the field on a stretcher.

Tagovailoa was taken to a hospital, but was expected to be released and fly home with the team. Coach Mike McDaniel said the QB sustained a concussion.

Burrow tossed a late a 2-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst to seal the win after Cincinnati safety Vonn Bell picked off Miami backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater with three minutes left in the game.

“All day the protection was awesome,” said Burrow, who was 20 for 31 for 287 yards and two touchdowns. “I had all the time I needed in the pocket to find the guys I needed.”

Tee Higgins caught seven passes for 124 yards and a TD for Cincinnati (2-2)

• Myles Garrett knows he's lucky. His life could be very different or even over.

Speaking for the first time since losing control and flipping his Porsche after practice on Monday, the Browns' star defensive end expressed relief that he survived the crash he caused by driving too fast.

“Definitely grateful to be here,” Garrett said Friday.

Garrett sustained a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and cuts and ruptured a blood vessel in his left eye during the single-car wreck on a rural road near his home following practice.

He promised the mishap will change his behavior.

“This will be definitely a wake-up call for me, just try to be smart overall with driving," Garrett said in the locker room after the Browns practiced. "Don’t take anything for granted. Be grateful that I’m still able to be here and just take my time.”

Despite his injuries, and not practicing for three days, the Browns are listing Garrett as questionable for Sunday's road game against Atlanta. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett's playing status will be decided based on a medical evaluation.