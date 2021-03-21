Growth surges west of I-94: Bristol, Salem Lakes and Paddock Lakes growing

Communities west of Interstate 94 in Kenosha County are seeing a mix of new commercial, industrial and residential development.
The changes are especially visible in Bristol, Paddock Lake and Salem Lakes — the three villages in the mid-section of the county.
New retail is opening, new subdivisions are forthcoming and the Salem Lakes Business Park continues to attract new tenants.
The following is a snapshot of projects recently completed or underway in each municipality:
Bristol
Bear Development is hoping to break ground this spring on Bristol Commons, a new single- and multi-family development that will increase senior housing options in the Village of Bristol.
The residential development planned south of Highway 50, where 130th Avenue ends, calls for seven single-family lots and 48 multi-family units in six buildings on 10 acres of a larger tract of land. Plans also call for a clubhouse.
SR Mills, CEO of Kenosha-based Bear Development, said the project will be “a little different than some of the other senior communities” they have developed, featuring at-grade, single-story ranch-style buildings with direct-access units.
The multi-family buildings will include a mix of 24 one-bedroom, 16 two-bedroom and eight three-bedroom units. Each three-bedroom unit will have an attached garage. An additional 12 detached garages are part of the plan.
It is anticipated the project will add an estimated $2.2 million in assessed value to the village tax base.
Salem Lakes
The Salem Lakes Business Park on Highway C has continued to attract new tenants. The 65-acre business park was developed by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, in partnership with the Village of Salem Lakes, in 2016.
R+D Custom Automation, which served clients in medical, pharmaceutical, consumer goods and biotechnology industries, will expand its businesses in the park after relocated from Lake Villa, Ill. Its capabilities include building custom fixtures and prototypes to fully automated and integrated systems.
The Kenosha Area Business Alliance, which administers the High Impact Fund for Kenosha County, partnered with the Village of Salem Lakes, Kenosha County and the Milwaukee 7 seven-county regional economic development group to bring R+D north to Salem Lakes. The location provides R+D with up to 100,000 square feet for future expansion, including additional room for expanded parking, docking and shipping set-up.
The Zilber Property Group has also signed leases to build two new industrial buildings in the Salem Business Park.
Stabio North America will occupy approximately 110,500 square feet in one building and Advent Tool and Manufacturing Inc. will occupy approximately 25,000 square feet of another new 50,000-square-foot industrial building in the same park. The remaining 25,000 square feet will be made available to industrial users in the market.
Zilber is expected to begin construction on both industrial facilities this spring. The institutional-quality, build-to-suit industrial facilities are anticipated to be ready for occupancy in the fourth quarter.
Stabio North America, headquartered in Bristol, specializes in producing cold-formed parts. Advent Tool, based in Antioch, Ill., is a custom manufacturer of thread and form milling products.
In addition, one of the largest Dollar General stores in the area recently opened at 11780 Antioch Road (Highway 83), about a mile north of the state line.
Paddock Lake
With Phase 1 of the Whitetail Ridge subdivision complete, administrator Tim Popanda said Phase II and Phase III will add 86 single-family lots to the village and will begin this year. Whitetail Ridge is a Bear Development project that includes the already constructed 50-unit apartment complex for seniors, as well as 10 townhomes.
The residential development will be ready for permit issuance by mid year, Popanda said. There are currently more than five homes under construction in the single-family portion of the subdivision.
The recently opened Taco Bell off of Highway 50 near the entrance to Lakeside Foods grocery store, adds a third fast-food franchise option in Paddock Lake.