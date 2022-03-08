Guest Commentary: Celebrate March. Celebrate Women.

While the month of March, specifically the Ides of March, were fatal to Julius Caesar, current times has us celebrating March by honoring it as Women’s History (HERstory would be more apt) Month and specifically, March 8, as International Women’s Day.

On a local level, on March 11, our community will be celebrating and honoring four women- Terri Wruck, Jennie Tunkieicz, Sabrina Morgan and Carli McNeil — at the annual Susan B. Anthony Women of Influence (SBA-WOI) Dinner. This event, now in its 31st year, is intentionally scheduled during Women’s History Month. This is the pre-eminent event in our community that recognizes the accomplishments of talented women and their contributions to Kenosha County.

The Kenosha Community Foundation has been a proud sponsor of this event for several years through their Women’s Fund. Established by the Foundation as a component fund (also known as a quasi-endowment) in 1997, the Women’s Fund was the idea of a group of visionary Kenosha women, including Connie Ferwerda, Mary Frost Ashley and Penny Enroth, who were dedicated to improving the well-being and quality of life of women and children in Kenosha County. It is interesting and serendipitous to note that Connie was born in March. Perhaps she was destined to do great things in our community on behalf of her gender. Connie was honored as a recipient of the SBA-WOI Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016. The Foundation is pleased to note that three of the 2022 SBA-WOI honorees- Terri, Jennie and Sabrina- have connections to our organization as volunteers and donors.

The Women’s Fund is designed so that it grows through tax-deductible donations from the public. Each year, a portion of the income earned by the endowment is awarded as grants to local non-profit organizations. Since 1998, the Women’s Fund has distributed over $130,000 in grants to the community. The grants have supported traditional girl and women-centric organizations’ programming, such as Girl Scouts. Yet Women’s Fund grants have also supported hockey training for female youth; Girls on the Run, a life-changing program for 8- to 13-year-old girls that promotes girl empowerment by teaching life skills through lessons and running; and something as mundane yet necessary as a washer and dryer for clients served by a women’s domestic violence shelter.

The Women’s Fund was not established with the intent to exclude men or boys. In fact, the fund’s mission in its awarding of grants is to support programs and organizations that create opportunities for women and children in Kenosha County.

This year’s International Women’s Day theme is ‘breaking the bias’ and it’s about working towards a world free of stereotypes and discrimination. A world that is diverse, equitable and inclusive. We will know that gender equality, in some measure, has been achieved when we discontinue using the preface “female” when referencing professions such as physician, engineer, architect, mechanic, attorney or U. S Supreme Court Justice.

Many of us personally have been positively impacted by the women in our life; whether that be a wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and/or daughter. In this month of March, or specifically on March 8, International Women’s Day, why not monetize that memory by donating to the Women’s Fund; allowing the Foundation to increase our impact in the community through a growing pool of grant money? Any donation amount is appreciated. Perhaps a donation amount that is related to a significant number in your life? One’s age (even if we are stuck at the proverbial age 39!)? Year of birth (Such as $19.55, $195.50 or $1,955; if born in 1955)? Regardless, let’s give where we live; it benefits us all. You can donate to the Women’s Fund through our website: www.kenoshafoundation.org or by mailing your donation to the address listed on our website.

I conclude by borrowing words from President Biden and his proclamation in support of the 2022 Women’s History Month: “Standing on the shoulders of the heroines who came before them, today’s women and girls continue to carry forward the mission of ensuring our daughters have the same opportunities as our sons.”

Jane Harrington-Heide is executive director for the Kenosha Community Foundation.

