Guest commentary: Remembering work of Cesar Chavez

As a former migrant worker myself, I believe, for all his efforts for all farm workers, it is worth noting this month marks what would have been the 95th birthday of Cesar E. Chavez.

Cesar Chavez, was born in Yuma, Ariz. on March 31, 1927, the son of Librado Chavez and Juana Estrada. He had two brothers, Richard and Librado, and two sisters, Rita and Vicky.

He grew up in a family of migrant farmworkers from Mexico who worked in California. He attended 37 different schools as a child, faced discrimination and punishment for speaking Spanish at school, and had to drop out after eighth grade to work and support his family.

Despite the lack of formal education, Chavez read extensively on philosophy, history economics, and organized labor, once commenting, “The end of all education should surely be service to others.”

Life as a migrant farm worker consists of hours of hard work and a little rest to sleep. While chasing the harvest around California, Chavez and his family rarely lived in one place for more than a few months. Picking peas and lettuce in the winter, cherries, and beans in the spring, corn and grapes in the summer, and cotton in the fall, the family dealt with the hardships, low pay, social discrimination, and poor working conditions commonly faced by migrant farm workers at the time.

On a personal note, the experiences of migrant farm workers in California during Cesar’s time, was also parallel to what was happening in my hometown of Crystal City, Texas. The majority of residents in the 1930s were Mexican or Mexican-American migrant laborers who followed a seasonal cycle of spinach in the winter, onions in the spring, and beet or cotton work in the summer and fall.

In addition to earning low wages — the lowest of any workers in the country — migrant workers also tended to live in horrible conditions. It was not uncommon for farmers to house migrant workers in shanties, shacks, chicken coops, barns, portable wagons and even open fields.

Along with strikes and boycotts, Chavez undertook the hunger strikes he called “spiritual fasts” intended to draw public attention to the farm workers’ cause. During his last such strike in 1988, Chavez fasted for 35 days, losing 30 pounds, suffering health problems believed to have contributed to his death.

Chavez died at age 66 of natural causes on April 23, 1993, in San Luis, Ariz., while visiting the home of his longtime friend and former farm worker Dorfla Maria Hau. Chavez is buried in the Garden of the Cesar E. Chavez National Monument in Keene, Calif.

So, as you set your table at every meal with vegetable dishes and fruit, always remember the sacrifices of farm workers in bringing your produce to your homes. Chavez believed that the fight is never about grapes and lettuce, it is always about people.

Juan J. Torres worked for Kenosha Unified School District for 21 years and recently retired. He is a former Kenosha Unified School Board Member from 1994-1998. He is a Board member of the Kenosha YMCA, Board member of the ELCA Outreach Center, a member of the Coalition for Dismantling Racism and other community organizations and a former migrant worker.

