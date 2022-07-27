Guest Commentary: Restorative practices restore students' well-being

In the field of education, educators are tasked with many roles that extend beyond instilling knowledge. One of these is classroom management and student discipline.

Many people envision discipline as a way of punishing students for exhibiting a certain behavior on school grounds. The mentality is often that if a student does A then B should occur. This could look like this: a student fights and receives a three-day suspension. The problem with this punitive structure of discipline is that students never learn to build relationships, work through conflict, and repair harm.

An even larger issue is that punitive disciplinary measures disproportionately affect students of color in our schools. This is evidenced by data from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction that indicates that Black students are 6.7 times more likely to experience disciplinary removal than white students; Hispanic students are 1.9 times more likely to experience disciplinary removal than white students. In an October 2019 report Entitled “Race in the Heartland” that measured racial disparities across the nation, Wisconsin ranked 2nd worst in the nation for out-of-school suspensions. In Wisconsin, Black students are 7.5 times more likely than white students to face out-of-school suspension.

In the face of this type of data, many school districts are embracing alternative disciplinary approaches that include restorative practices. The term “restorative” means to give back something. In this case, restorative practices restore the well-being of the broken relationships and restore the balance to the classroom and school environment.

Restorative practices are not new, they are deeply rooted in indigenous cultures. The framework of restorative justice is based on the Navajo concept of K’e, respect. The focus of this disciplinary system is that the individual who caused the harm repairs the harm. This system requires active participation by all of the individuals involved. This is in stark contrast to punitive systems of punishment, like suspension and expulsion in our American education system.

Why are restorative practices important? Educators are told again and again to develop relationships with students, but what happens when students develop an understanding of one another and develop relationships with one another? Often police in schools are used to plug a hole in supportive services. A recent study by the Alliance for Educational Justice shows that 1.6 million students attend schools with officers but no counselors. Students need to understand how hurtful language, disruptive behavior, and aggressive actions can harm others. This is the core of restorative practices.

As Ted Wachtel, a representative from the International Institute for Restorative Practices, states, “The fundamental premise of restorative practices is that people are happier, more cooperative and productive, and more likely to make positive changes when those in authority do things with them rather than to them for them.”

This is a multi-tiered system. Restorative practices really begin with building a community through circles at the base level. At the mid-tier level restorative practices work on maintaining relationships through impromptu conversations and circles for problem solving and conflict resolution, and at the very top-tier level restorative practices focus on repairing harm and restoring relationships.

How powerful is it when students all enter a classroom where all the desks or chairs are in a circle. Each student is given an equal voice and chance to be heard. Everyone listens with respect, speaks with respect, assumes good intent, and keeps it confidential. Students feel empowered to speak, they feel valued, and they are active members of the school community; therefore, harm to the community is harmful to each one of them. When students can be unapologetically themselves, there is a better chance that they will come to school, feel obligated to do well, and take care of one another.

Educators, district officials, and the community must work together to create spaces where students can make mistakes and learn from them. The hope for a better tomorrow is restoring faith in our student’s ability to solve problems and take responsibility for their own actions, including repairing harm and restoring relationships.