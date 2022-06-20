Guest Commentary: The smoke has cleared but the fire is still burning in Kenosha

Now that the smoke has finally cleared, what did we hear that the people wanted? Equality and Equity along with justice is what echoed the loudest to me.

In a city where the paint is fading saying “Kenosha Strong” I can’t help but wonder if we have gotten any stronger or just the same.

Equality, is the state of being equal, especially in status, rights, and opportunities. In a city where if you live anywhere on 22nd Avenue or 52nd Street ask yourself this: Do you have the same opportunities as the people that live on 75th or 80th streets? Truthfully when it comes down to grocery stores, jobs, education, housing and livable wages none of those categories are equal in the city of Kenosha.

They all depend on status and location. If your children go to Lance Middle School then you know in your heart of hearts the day will be OK and they are in a safe cared for school/environment. Now ask yourself the same question if your kid goes to Lincoln Middle School where the school’s interior structure with no renovations have been majorly the same since the current student’s grandparents went there.

Think about this, if a police officer knelt on a 12-year-old girl at Lance, resigning as a KUSD employee wouldn’t be enough, like it isn’t enough in this case. In my opinion, the officer should have been terminated from protecting and serving the citizens of Kenosha, period. To resign from a school district doesn’t make sense unless you make the officer resign from the Kenosha Police Department as well because the same people who are affected by the incident at the school are also inside the city.

In a city where the streetlights are almost nonexistent at night, it is like the city is using house lights to light up the streets at night. We need to keep a bright light on what we are trying to do here as a city. We need Kenosha to flourish because we are starting to look like a ghost town.

Equity by definition is the quality of being fair and impartial. How is that happening here with a city that has educated professionals with the credentials applying for jobs within their city being turned down and having to take jobs out of the city because of unethical practices and personal reasons? Justice has yet to be had either in the city where you are reminded that justice, when it is heard from across the street, sounds like just us. So, is it just us that want justice, or do we all want the same thing and keep getting in each other’s way by not working with one another?

Kenosha is still the same as it was before and after the fires in the summer of 2020. A lot of people are sitting at the table with no budget and the people with the budgets aren’t listening or even including the people that live in the community. The fires and the cameras might be gone but the world is still watching our city live through the smoke and mirrors on social media.

Let’s give the people of Kenosha what they asked for-—Equality, Equity and Justice — and show them that we haven’t forgotten.

We as a city must not let what’s been happening in the world leak into our city. The agenda of some radical racist groups and even the political parties are just their agendas, not our city’s agenda. If some want a race war, we have to be better and stick together and unite, being the example of what right looks like for the world to see.

Just because the White House is divided by two parties doesn’t mean our city has to be divided too. We have to think and act in a different way. We don’t have to choose left or right when we are expected to walk a straight line.

How about we just do what’s right for the people of our city, no matter whose idea it was. The result for the people is what is the most important thing, seriously. We teach kids to get along and we as leaders aren’t leading by example while making the decisions that will have a big impact on them.

We have a lot more work to be done and we must stay on fire inside in order to complete our goals.

Gregory Bennett Jr. is a loving father, local native and Army Veteran. He is CEO of Peace in the Streets and a member of the Coalition for Dismantling Racism.

