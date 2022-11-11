Guest commentary: What does it mean to be a veteran?

What does it mean to be a veteran?

As we approach the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, it is a question that weighs heavily.

In World War I, thirty-seven million men and women were killed, wounded or listed as missing. Twenty years later, in the Second World War, forty-four millions poured out the sweet red wine of youth in battles fought on every continent.

Today less that 1% of those eligible for military service choose to put on the uniform.

To know what it means to be a veteran demands a full understanding of the oath sworn by those who served. Each inductee is required to swear that they will “Preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, against all enemies, foreign and domestic…” It is the same affirmation taken by the President.

Those 99% do not know that the oath is binding. Irrespective of when a service member is separated from active duty, a veteran is obligated to honor the oath, forever. In all times and places and under all circumstances.

Being a veteran means duty, honor, country. It means sacrifice for the greater good, putting aside and rejecting self-interest. Personal ambition is suborned to the needs of the service. Loyalty is to comrades-in-arms and the Chain of Command. To safeguard the American Way of Life.

Only those who have served can fully grasp what the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown means. As you wend your way through Arlington National Cemetery, no matter where you look, in whatever direction you choose, forward, backward, left or right, you are surrounded by row after row after row of white markers, as far as the eye can see. You are on hallowed ground, in the midst of one-hundred eleven acres of sacrifice.

These markers are a testament to all who honored their obligation, stepped up, took their place in the line, stood their watch and made the ultimate sacrifice.

John McCain once said, “Those who benefit from all the advantages, opportunities and privileges offered by their country, but refuse their obligation to serve, live only a half life.”

They are the ones who have no idea what it means to be a veteran. Several years ago retired WWII pilot Colonel Paul Tibbets was introduced to his audience as a veteran of “World War Eleven…”

At least part of not knowing what it means to be a veteran follows directly from a nation that is oblivious to the history of its own culture.