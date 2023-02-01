 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Guillermo Alfonso Montijo

Guillermo Alfonso Montijo

Guillermo Alfonso Montijo, 46, of Kenosha, faces charges of manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than 1 gram), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver THC (between 1,000-2,500 grams or 21-50 plants), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), and bail jumping.

