Guilty plea from father who admitted leaving dead baby daughter's body in empty lot

A man who admitted hiding the death of his 2-month-old daughter, then leaving her body in an empty, overgrown lot, pleaded guilty Friday.

Hezile Frison, 37, and his girlfriend Monica Adams, 22, were charged last August with hiding their baby Jalisa Adams-Frison’s body.

The couple and Jalisa had been living with relatives in Kenosha when the baby died, possibly in a co-sleeping death. Instead of reporting it, they hid the baby’s death from the relatives they were living with.

Suspicious, Frizon’s family members continued to question Jalisa’s whereabouts and eventually a family member reported her disappearance to police. Frizon then admitted that he had taken the baby’s body, placed it in a bag and then left the bag in an overgrown, empty lot near 52nd Avenue and 50th Street in Kenosha in July 2019.

Police found the bag Frison described, but never found Jalisa’s body. Based on the condition of the bag, police believed it was shredded by animals.

Frison pleaded guilty Friday to hiding a corpse, providing false information about a missing person and bail jumping. In exchange for his plea two other charges were dropped. Adams had in July pleaded guilty to hiding a corpse, providing false information about a missing person and obstructing police.