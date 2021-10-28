 Skip to main content
Halloween treats: Where to get your candy fix
Halloween treats: Where to get your candy fix

Let's get real: Halloween is all about the candy.

Lots and lots of candy: Chewy candy, crunchy candy, sour candy and whatever you call candy corn (waxy candy?).

Lucky for us, there are plenty of places this weekend to score some free candy and show off your Halloween costume:

Trunk or treat!

KENOSHA — Herzing University is hosting its Trunk or Treat event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, in their Downtown Kenosha parking lot, 5800 Seventh Ave. This is a free event, open to everyone.

The third annual Uptown Super Saturday Trunk or Treat event is noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in Kenosha's Uptown Brass Center parking lot, 1901 63rd St. Costumes are encouraged, and prizes will be awarded for best costume and best trunk decoration. This is a free community event open to everyone. 

Kenosha Bible Church welcomes all kids and families to their Trunk or Treat from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Children are invited to come dressed up in their costumes and trick-or-treat from car trunk to car trunk in the church parking lot at 5405 67th St. Individuals and families from the church will be handing out candy from their decorated trunks.

The event also includes refreshments and a photo booth. This is a free event open to everyone. For more information, visit kenoshabible.org/trunkortreat or call the church office at 262-652-4507.

Downtown trick or treating

KENOSHA and RACINE— Children are invited to dress up in their costumes and get in some early trick-or-treating in Downtown Kenosha and Racine this month.

The Candy Crawl in Downtown Racine is noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. More than 40 businesses will be handing out candy and other treats to participants.

Downtown Kenosha is the setting for “Trick or Treat on Sixth Avenue.” From 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, “little ghosts and goblins” can visit Downtown businesses and collect candy during this fifth annual event.

Participating Kenosha businesses include: Scoops Ice Cream, 5711 Eighth Ave.; Ivory Kenosha, 728 58th St.; Canna Vita, 515 57th St.; Gordon’s Sport Bar, 5703 Sixth Ave.; Kaiser’s Pizza, 510 57th St.; The Downtown Saloon, 707 56th St.; JJ’s Boutique & Studios, 5721 Sixth Ave.; and Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St.

Candy at the zoo

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is hosting "Boo at the Zoo" from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Children are invited to "enjoy safe, outdoor trick-or-treating all day with the animals at the zoo."

Activities include: Trick-or-Treat "Knock-Knock" Doors, Spooky cookie decorating kit to go, a Halloween craft and pumpkin decorating.

Zoo visitors can also meet the zoo's "special creepy, crawly animal ambassadors."

Boo at the Zoo is included with regular zoo admission: $10 for adults, $9 for senior citizens (62 and older), $8 for children (15 and younger) and $5 for members of the military (with ID). Zoo members and children age 2 and younger are admitted free of charge.

Food and drinks are available for purchase, as are special photos for $5. For more information, go to www.racinezoo.org.

Trick-or-treat times on Oct. 31

In Racine County and nearby communities:

  • Racine: 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Elmwood Park: 4-6 p.m.
  • Town of Burlington: 6-8 p.m.
  • City of Burlington: 6-8 p.m.
  • Mount Pleasant: 5-7 p.m.
  • Caledonia: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Sturtevant: 5-7 p.m.
  • Wind Point: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • North Bay: 4-6 p.m.
  • Norway/Wind Lake: 4-7 p.m.
  • Dover: 6-8 p.m.
  • Union Grove: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Town of Waterford: 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Village of Waterford: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Yorkville: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • East Troy: 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Elkhorn: 5-7 p.m.
  • Lyons: 2-5 p.m. (bonfire at 6 p.m.).
  • Lake Geneva: Noon-4 p.m.
  • Rochester: 1-4 p.m.

In Kenosha County:

  • City of Kenosha: 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Village of Pleasant Prairie: 3 to 6 p.m. 
  • Town and Village of Somers: 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Town of Wheatland: 2 to 5 p.m. 
  • Town of Randall: 4 to 7 p.m. 
  • Village of Bristol: 3 to 6 p.m.
  • Village of Genoa City: 4 to 7 p.m. 
  • Village of Paddock Lake: 4 to 7 p.m. 
  • Village of Salem Lakes: 4 to 8 p.m. 
  • Village of Twin Lakes: 4 to 7 p.m. 

Note: Last minute changes may occur due to weather. Check with your municipality.

Lights on: Households giving away treats should turn on a light on their porch or in the front yard.

People should be mindful of maintaining social distancing between groups of trick-or-treaters from different households because of the pandemic. Even those not in costume should consider wearing a mask.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and take extra caution during the hours of trick-or-treating to avoid accidents.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the following safety tips for trick-or-treaters:

  • Eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.
  • Wear well-fitting masks, costumes and shoes to avoid blocked vision, trips and falls.
  • Look both ways before crossing the street. Use crosswalks wherever possible.
  • Swords, knives and other costume accessories should be short, soft and flexible.
  • Examine all treats for choking hazards and tampering before eating them.
  • Consider adding reflective tape to costumes to assist in visibility after dark. Sunset is at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 31.
