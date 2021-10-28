Halloween treats: Where to get your candy fix

Let's get real: Halloween is all about the candy.

Lots and lots of candy: Chewy candy, crunchy candy, sour candy and whatever you call candy corn (waxy candy?).

Lucky for us, there are plenty of places this weekend to score some free candy and show off your Halloween costume:

Trunk or treat!

KENOSHA — Herzing University is hosting its Trunk or Treat event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, in their Downtown Kenosha parking lot, 5800 Seventh Ave. This is a free event, open to everyone.

The third annual Uptown Super Saturday Trunk or Treat event is noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in Kenosha's Uptown Brass Center parking lot, 1901 63rd St. Costumes are encouraged, and prizes will be awarded for best costume and best trunk decoration. This is a free community event open to everyone.

Kenosha Bible Church welcomes all kids and families to their Trunk or Treat from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.