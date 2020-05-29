Halpin 50th anniversary

Joseph and Donna Halpin Jr., of Kenosha, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 30.

The couple married at St Mary Catholic Church on May 30, 1970. Both attended high school at Tremper High School, where they met.

Donna worked as a nursing instructor at Gateway until her retirement in 1989, while Joseph worked for Kenosha Unified School District for 34 years at Forest Park Elementary before his retirement in 2003.

The couple has lived in Kenosha for 72 years and have two children — Peter (Gabrielle) Halpin of Mequon and Sara (deceased)(Joe) Scarlato of Kenosha.

The couple believes the key to a successful, lasting relationship is "love, kindness, caring and a sense of humor."

