Harborside Academy students to help with native planting project

More than 100 Harborside Academy students will get a hands-on science lesson this week at the lakefront, assisting the City by planting native plant species in a Pennoyer Park infiltration basin. The basin was created 10 years ago to divert stormwater runoff and improve water quality before it enters Lake Michigan.

The ninth grade science class students will plant native plants that are a food source for birds and pollinators, after an invasive plant species (Phragmites) was removed by City staff in July. The infiltration basin is designed to use geographically low areas to filter and infiltrate water from storms. Native plants catch garbage, remove heavy metal pollutants and provide important native habitats for wildlife.

Less pollutant in the lake means better water to drink, swim in, fish in and live next to. The goal of the Kenosha Stormwater Utility is to treat as much runoff water as possible before it enters waterways.

Some of the plants Harborside students will plant include Blue Flag Iris, Butterfly Weed, Western Sunflower, Wild Bergamont, Swamp Soulmate Milk Weed and more.

Students will take turns working in small groups with City staff to learn about the plants and where to place the plants in the basin. Groups also will search for fossils on the beach with staff from the Kenosha Public Museum, as well as learn about watershed health, the fish rearing pond and water safety from representatives of the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network.