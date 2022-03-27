HARIBO manufacturing facility to begin production next year

Kenosha will be regaining its sweet tooth after the relocation of Jelly Belly, with construction on the first phase of the multi-million dollar HARIBO manufacturing facility in Pleasant Prairie slated to be completed by this summer.

The facility, with a footprint of 137 acres, will begin making the company’s signature gummi bears around the beginning of next year, according to Rick LaBerge, chief operating officer and executive vice president of HARIBO of America.

LaBerge said the construction, which began in November 2020, is “right on schedule.”

“The local community has exceeded our expectations with their excitement and their enthusiasm for us to open our doors,” LaBerge said.

The process began roughly six years ago, when HARIBO began looking for the optimal location for their new North American facility.

“We were immediately drawn to Wisconsin, specifically the Kenosha area and ultimately Pleasant Prairie by the core values of the local community,” LaBerge said. “It was very clear there was talent in the region.”

As the first HARIBO manufacturing facility in North America, it has received sweeping support from local community leaders, who especially praise HARIBO’s investment in the local community.

Pleasant Prairie Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said that, as the village was losing the We Energies power plant, it was gaining a new industrial landmark to replace it.

“HARIBO is a welcomed addition to the Pleasant Prairie business community,” Thiel said. “Village staff has been excited to work with the HARIBO team to help in the company’s global expansion effort and bring the new facility to Prairie Highlands Corporate Park.”

Todd Battle, president of the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, said the potential economic benefits the facility would bring to the area went beyond the 400 employees the new plant would have on staff.

Development on the multi-phase project would create “ripples throughout the region” as other companies and trades got involved throughout the construction process.

HARIBO ranked in the top 25 workplaces in manufacturing and production by Fortune in 2021, and Battle said the company’s positive brand image will be a boon to Kenosha’s reputation.

And with such a large facility, Battle said HARIBO will become a significant area taxpayer, bringing money to both the local government and schools.

“Quite frankly the HARIBO team and this development are even better than what was expected or anticipated,” Battle said. “They have consistently under-promised and over-delivered in nearly every aspect of their project and involvement in, and support of, the community.”

Battle and Thiel both praised HARIBO for its community involvement.

“While they have yet to produce their first gummie bear in Wisconsin, they have already become a major contributor to numerous non-profit and community organizations and causes, and multiple institutions of higher learning,” Battle said.

Thiel pointed to a corporate sponsorship HARIBO made to the RecPlex in 2020 that helped keep the center going through the pandemic, as well as providing scholarships to area youths “who might not otherwise be able to afford recreational programming.”

“The company has partnered with area schools, made investments, and helped support local establishments,” Thiel said. “I want to thank HARIBO for choosing Prairie Highlands Corporate Park. We could not be happier to have this company join our community.”

HARIBO is celebrating the 100th year anniversary of their signature Goldbear gummy bears, and just recently celebrated the 100th year anniversary of the company as a whole. With a century of gummy bears under their belt, LaBerge said they were looking far ahead with the investment into Kenosha.

“We’re building it for the next hundred years,” LaBerge said. “This was a big decision.”

As HARIBO draws nearer to starting production, LaBerge said they’re looking to attract area talent. HARIBO held Interest Fairs at Gateway Technical College, 3520 30th Ave., last week.

“We made commitments as we broke ground in 2020,” LaBerge said. “We’re just so proud that we’ll be able to deliver and exceed on those commitments.”

