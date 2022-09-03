Hawthorn Hollow to hold 30th annual Walk in the Woods Art Fair on Saturday, Sept. 10

The 30th annual Walk in the Woods Art Fair will return on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hawthorn Hollow announced.

This year, over 60 artists will display their wares along Hawthorn Hollow’s trails. Attendees will be able to browse and purchase paintings, sculptures, garden art, pottery, furniture, artistic photography and more.

While the Walk in the Woods is primarily known as an art fair, there will be plenty of activities to keep everyone interested. The Kenosha Public Library will lead kid’s activities, such as face painting and nature play. Local musicians including Mark Paffrath, Brent Mitchell, Matt Michael and Rusty Horse will perform throughout the day. Additionally, a wide selection of food and beverages, including beer from Public Craft Brewery, will be available for purchase.

A $10 donation per vehicle is requested for admission (cash only). Guests are not allowed to carry in outside food.

Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum is a preserve that is free to the public. Since it opened over 50 years ago, Hawthorn Hollow has focused on education, offering field trip opportunities to local schools as well as classes in a wide variety of disciplines, from crafting to cooking. Hawthorn Hollow’s sister property, the Ozanne Outpost, has also become a popular event venue and conference center. Visit hawthornhollow.org for more information.