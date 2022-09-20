Healthy Aging Fair to be held on Oct. 1

A Healthy Aging Fair, presented by Aurora Health Care, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon, at St. Mary's Lutheran Church, 2001 80th St.

The resource fair is from 9 to 11 a.m., and will feature a presentation starting at 11 p.m.

The free event will include a variety of education and resources for adults and seniors. More than 20 community organizations and Aurora specialists will be on hand for the event, which include health screenings and a hands-on demonstration with Rhythm in the Round Drum Circles.

The featured presentation will be "Dry Needling and Physical Theraphy."

To learn more and register to attend, visit: https://bit.ly/AuroraHealthyAging2022.