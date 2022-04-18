 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BUCKS

Healthy Lopez gives Bucks major size advantage against Bulls

  • 0
Bulls Bucks Basketball

Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan attempts to shoot past Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez during Game 1 of their first round playoff series on Sunday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

 MORRY GASH, Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — The silver lining to the back injury that sidelined Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez for most of the season is that it made him fresher for the playoffs.

Brook Lopez h/s

Lopez

The 7-footer is healthy now and eager to help the Bucks defend their title. He's already shown he can cause problems on both ends of the floor for the Chicago Bulls, the Bucks’ first-round opponent.

Lopez scored 18 points and played a season-high 32 minutes in Sunday's 93-86 Game 1 victory. That performance came less than two weeks after Lopez had a season-high 28 points in a 127-106 triumph at Chicago.

“We feel like we have an advantage in our size and we could take advantage of that in the paint,” Lopez said after Sunday’s game.

Lopez also was a big part of a defense that held Chicago to the lowest point total of any Bucks opponent all season. The Bulls shot a season-low 32.3%.

Lopez played in the season opener but missed the Bucks’ next 67 games with a back injury that required surgery on Dec. 2. He didn’t return until mid-March.

People are also reading…

Khris Middleton 2021 h/s

Middleton

“He’s done great since he’s been back,” Bucks forward  said. “I think everybody saw how big of a piece he was when he wasn’t (there) in the middle of the season or beginning of the season also, how much we depend on him not only on the defensive side but on the offensive side, getting us easy baskets and him being able to spread the floor.”

He should also have the energy for what the Bucks hope will be a long playoff run.

Mike Budenholzer h/s

Budenholzer

“He looks good,” Bucks coach  said. “I think he feels good. There’s a freshness I think physically and also a little bit mentally, too. I think he’s so excited and, I think, appreciative to be back again.”

Nikola Vucevic h/s

Vucevic

Milwaukee’s height advantage causes major issues for the Bulls, who have 6-foot-11 center Nikola Vucevic but nobody else taller than 6-8 playing meaningful minutes. The series continues Wednesday in Milwaukee.

The Bucks have Lopez plus 6-11 Giannis Antetokounmpo with 6-10 forward Bobby Portis coming off the bench. Serge Ibaka, a 6-10 center acquired at the trade deadline, is out of the Bucks' rotation for now.

“Like last year, we’re going to take it one game at a time, get better each and every game,” Lopez said. “We have film now to look at these Bulls in the playoffs. They have a lot of great players. We’re going to be watching a lot of film, doing more scouting and just keep looking to improve from Game 1 to Game 2.”

Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 16 rebounds in Game 1. Portis, who started for much of the season while Lopez was injured, had 10 points and 12 rebounds in 23 minutes.

Lopez wasn’t consistent. He had 11 points in the first eight minutes and didn’t score again until the last five minutes of the game.

But he delivered some of the game’s biggest plays down the stretch.

His three-point play extended the Bucks’ lead to 83-78 with 4:34 left. He delivered a putback of his own miss to make it 87-82 with 2:32 remaining. And with the Bucks clinging to an 87-86 lead, Lopez made a floater that started a game-closing 6-0 run.

Lopez built on the momentum he established over the last couple of weeks. Lopez averaged 19 points over his last four regular-season games.

“Mentally, he’s in a great place,” Budenholzer said. “And certainly he’s having a big impact on the game.”

Tip-off

NBA EASTERN CONFERENCE PLAYOFFS

Chicago Bulls (46-36, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. C0DT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -10; over/under is 225

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Bucks lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks host the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Bucks won the last meeting 93-86 on April 17 led by 27 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Nikola Vucevic scored 24 points for the Bulls.

The Bucks are 12-4 against division opponents. Milwaukee is fifth in the league shooting 36.6% from downtown, led by Sandro Mamukelashvili shooting 42.3% from 3-point range.

The Bulls are 10-6 against the rest of the division. Chicago ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 12.7 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is shooting 55.3% and averaging 29.9 points for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

DeMar DeRozan is shooting 50.4% and averaging 27.9 points for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 116.4 points, 47.0 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 108.0 points, 42.3 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Jordan Nwora: day to day (back), George Hill: day to day (abdominal).

Bulls: Matt Thomas: day to day (leg), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert