"Heart of the Farm: Women in Agriculture" summer coffee chats series begins Monday

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s "Heart of the Farm: Women in Agriculture" program will start its summer online coffee chats’series on Monday.

‘Coffee Chats’ will be held at 10 a.m. on the second Monday of each month through August and again from November to March 2022.

The program addresses the needs of farm women by providing education on farm business topics, connecting them with agricultural resources, and creating support networks.

There is no charge for attending the series, but registration is required at https://forms.gle/uWg2aKdYW2Aqj3J99. Once registered, participants will receive an email confirmation containing information about joining the meeting. Registered participants will only need the meeting website link or phone number to participate.

Coffee chat series

Monday: "Weber’s Farm Store: 6 Generations of Resiliency"