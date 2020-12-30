Helping people drives local man

Helping others has driven 2014 Indian Trail graduate Justin Ferkin for as long as he can remember.
What started as a desire to eventually become a police officer has seen several changes through the years as Ferkin has expanded his interests.
But it all comes back to the people who need help — and that continues to be his focus.
Ferkin recently concluded a five-year run with the Village of Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue Department as he closes in on the end of his college days at UW-Green Bay, where he will graduate in May with a degree in human biology.
From there, the next stop is medical school, where he will turn his sights set on becoming an emergency medicine doctor.
His time with Pleasant Prairie really came about by accident, Ferkin said.
"I was in an EMT class and had no plans on doing fire," he said. "I actually planned to be a police officer for pretty much my entire life. I took the EMS course to make myself diverse, and I was like, 'This medical stuff is kind of cool.'"
Once he applied and was hired by the village, the learning never stopped, Ferkin said.
And those experiences weren't limited.
"There was a lot of just everyday things," Ferkin said. "People look at fire and think you have all the big fire (equipment), but that's one aspect of it. You learn a lot of teamwork and problem solving.
"You have to figure stuff out. You get called somewhere, and regardless of what it is, you have to figure it out. Or something breaks or something needs to be done around the station. You figure it out. Problem solving is a huge thing."
Pleasant Prairie Fire Chief Craig Roepke said Ferkin fit in well with the department.
"He had a very good demeanor to him," Roepke said. "He got along well with folks. He threw a joke around here and there. He wasn't quiet by any means, but he was respectful of some of the senior guys, and I think, for that, they respected him. He was a well-respected individual for his time here."
Local connections
Ferkin grew up in Pleasant Prairie, moved to Kenosha in 2015 and then to Green Bay for college after he spent one year at UW-Parkside.
Living and going to school in Green Bay has made for some long drives back for a visit and to work with the department, he said, especially given the hours the job requires at times.
"I think one of the (toughest) things is just being away from your family all the time," he said. "(You're working) overnight, (sometimes) 24 hours. I did a lot of working on holidays.
"You see everyone at home, and you're sitting at the station with your second family, which is cool. It's a different feeling. Just the time away from family is pretty hard."
That time spent in the station with his colleagues is one of the things Ferkin will remember the most, he said.
"The thing I enjoyed the most was really the camaraderie between the guys," he said. "Everyone was amazing. It was a really good group of guys."
Of course, it wouldn't be 2020 without a discussion about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected things.
Ferkin said one of the main adjustments he saw with the department is the additional time all the necessary precautions take on any given call.
"COVID has made everything very interesting," he said. "COVID pretty much makes everything harder. You can't just run in (to a scene). Usually you get a med call, you jump on an ambulance and bring your stuff in.
"Now you send one person in, and they have to be in full gear, putting on all the (Personal Protective Equipment) and check and see if they can get the patient out. It just delays everything."
Next step
With his time now up at the department and a May graduation just around the corner, Ferkin soon will focus solely on the end goal of becoming a doctor.
He's currently planning on attending Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lillington, N.C., although Ferkin said he's also waiting to hear back from Penn State and the Medical College of Wisconsin.
Regardless of where he eventually lands, Ferkin knows emergency medicine is the final goal.
"That's been my obsession forever," he said.
As he prepares for the next step, there's no doubt all the skills he's learned along the way will help him when "Dr." is added to the front of his name, Ferkin said.
"It's really going to give me a perspective of what you have to deal with in the field," he said. "There's a lot of emergency medicine doctors who see EMS for a little while during their residency, but that's it. It shows me what it's like in the field so I can have a better understanding of what's going on.
"I have gotten to learn so many skills and just aspects of being a paramedic, that (those) will really roll over nicely."
Roepke said he hoped to add Ferkin in a full-time basis, but knew from the start that medical school always was in his plan.
And his former boss has no doubt that success will continue to follow.
"We would have loved to have him here full time, but he has aspirations of becoming a physician," Roepke said. "I have no doubt he'll do good things. He'll be that doctor in no time."