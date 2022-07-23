Henderson suffers costly miss

Brooke Henderson stood over a birdie putt from three feet at the 18th green, a three-shot lead going into the final round of the Evian Championship in Evian-Les-Bains, France seemingly at her mercy.

For the first time on Saturday — maybe all week, given her dominance of the fourth women’s major of the year — her putting stroke let her down.

Henderson missed it left, to gasps from spectators around the green at Evian Resort Golf Club. The Canadian couldn’t believe it. Probably those hoping to chase her down on Sunday, too.

Seeking her second major title after the Women’s PGA Championship in 2016, Henderson had to settle for a 3-under 68 in the third round and a two-shot lead on 17-under par — two off the 54-hole record for the tournament.

She is still in a position of strength after opening with two straight 64s, but that missed putt at No. 18 might prove costly.

The closest challengers to Henderson are a former No. 1 and a player breaking new personal ground at a major.

So Yeon Ryu, a two-time major winner from South Korea, shot 65 after three birdies on her last four holes and was alone in second place. The top-ranked player in 2017, when she won the ANA Inspiration for her second major, she hasn't been in contention this deep into one of women's golf's biggest five tournaments for three years.

Two strokes further back on 13 under was Sophia Schubert, ranked No. 283 and without a top-50 finish in a major. The American birdied her last four holes for a 66 and was in new territory alone in third place in just her fifth appearance in a major.

Olympic champion Nelly Korda started the third round in second place, three strokes behind Henderson, but could shoot only even-par 71 — the worst score of the current top 20 on a warm and still day when only a few tough pin placements kept very low scores off cards.

Korda was on 11 under overall, six shots off the lead and in a five-way tie for sixth with, among others, top-ranked Jin Young Ko (67).

Tennis

American player Bernarda Pera stunned top-seeded Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-4 to win the Hamburg European Open on Saturday for her second title in seven days.

The 81st-ranked Pera, who won her first WTA title in Budapest last week, saved three of the four break points she faced and took four of the six she created to beat Kontaveit, the world No. 2.

It was Pera’s 12th straight victory going back to the Budapest qualifiers after losing her previous five matches.

Kontaveit was playing in her 16th career final and her first since February in Doha. She had been going for her seventh singles title in the final against Pera.

But Pera avenged her loss to Kontaveit in their only previous meeting in June in the first round at Wimbledon.

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz and fellow youngster Lorenzo Musetti booked their places in the men's final by winning their semifinals later Saturday.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz prevailed over Alex Molcan 7-6 (2), 6-1 and the 20-year-old Musetti defeated Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Auto racing

Denny Hamlin turned the fastest lap at Pocono Raceway and will lead the field to green Sunday at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. Hamlin is joined on the front row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch.

Hamlin went 169.991 mph on the 2½-mile tri-oval track Saturday to win his second pole in the last five races and second straight overall for JGR.

Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson start third and fourth. Chris Buescher, whose only career Cup win was at Pocono, starts fifth.

The back end of the top 10 is as interesting as the start of the field. Ryan Blaney starts sixth, Bubba Wallace starts seventh and Martin Truex Jr. eighth in a pack of winless drivers on the bubble of the NASCAR playoff field.

There are 14 drivers already in the 16-driver field with six races left before the field is set. Blaney is 105 points above the cutline and Truex is 68 points above the line.