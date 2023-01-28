Lab / Heeler Mix | Male | 7 months | 39 lbs | Adoption Fee $450 Requirements: None Preferred: Active... View on PetFinder
A 34-year-old Kenosha woman is facing a series charges after reportedly attacking a woman in a local grocery store with a metal pipe on Saturday.
Work on the future of Downtown Kenosha uncovered a surprising piece of its past this week.
A multiple-vehicle accident had traffic on Interstate 94 northbound backed up Friday afternoon as emergency crews tended to the scene and work…
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two women, ages 31 and 33, died as a result of a crash early Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 94.
A death Kenosha Police were investigating as “suspicious” now appears to have been a medical event, authorities said Thursday.
The principal of Burlington High School has resigned after just six months on the job.
An indoor gun range and education facility is coming to the Village of Somers, with the Village Board approving a development agreement during…
A 31-year-old Kenosha man is in custody after attempting to flee Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie police units early Wednesday morning.
Will Ryan, the son of University of Wisconsin men's basketball coaching icon Bo Ryan, was fired after two and a half seasons.
