Here's a list of Kenosha County food and drink businesses that are offering pickup and delivery

  • Updated

Below is a list of Kenosha County restaurants, cafes and other food and drink businesses that are offering either pickup, delivery or both during restrictions related to the coronavirus.

Business Name Pickup Delivery Phone Address
El Tazon YES NO (262) 455-7111 3823 22nd Ave, Kenosha
Luisa's Pizza YES YES (262) 537-4795 6806 317th Ave, Salem
Ruffolo's 2 Pizza YES NO (262) 764-2500 3931 45th St, Kenosha
Union Park Tavern YES NO (262) 652-6454 4520 8th Ave, Kenosha

