Here's a list of Kenosha County food and drink businesses that are offering pickup and delivery

Below is a list of Kenosha County restaurants, cafes and other food and drink businesses that are offering either pickup, delivery or both during restrictions related to the coronavirus.
If you are a business owner who would like to be included in this list, please call 262-656-6209 or email Colleen Myers at colleen.myers@lee.net.
Click on the business name below to visit their website.
Kenosha County food and drink businesses offering pickup and delivery
|Business Name
|Pickup
|Delivery
|Phone
|Address
|El Tazon
|YES
|NO
|(262) 455-7111
|3823 22nd Ave, Kenosha
|Luisa's Pizza
|YES
|YES
|(262) 537-4795
|6806 317th Ave, Salem
|Ruffolo's 2 Pizza
|YES
|NO
|(262) 764-2500
|3931 45th St, Kenosha
|Union Park Tavern
|YES
|NO
|(262) 652-6454
|4520 8th Ave, Kenosha