 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Herman Rene Levant

  • 0
Herman Rene Levant

Herman Rene Levant, 37, of Kent, Washington, faces charges of false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, battery, resisting or obstructing an officer, and disorderly conduct.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert