Herzing University Mahone Fund Scholarship recipient named

Most memorable high school moment: Being on the track and field team. Specifically the throwers. I love them all as family. Being with the team and just doing what we love the most felt fenominal. Most influential teacher: Josh Mayerak in Computer Science and Principles; Not only did he teach the school material, but he would also take some time to have conversations to talk about life in a way. Giving advice in how college works in regards to money and education. School activities/club: Band of the Black Watch, pep band, wind ensemble, Youth Apprenticeship School athletics: Cross country, track, wrestling Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Coding, Cooking, and Video Games College choice: Herzing University in Kenosha Intended major/field of study: Cybersecurity Role model: My father Three words that best describe my role model: Brave, Strong, Caring What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to accomplish many things, but my main drive in life is to bring back my dad from Mexico. Gain my citizenship to bring back my father and join the Marines What does receiving the Mahone Fund scholarship mean to you? This scholarship means everything to me. Being under DACA disqualifies me from in-state tuition in Wisconsin as well as not receiving FASFA. To pay for college would mean to take out a never ending loan. I am very appreciative to those who make the Mahone Fund Scholarship possible. Thank you.