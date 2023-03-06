Hidden away in a Kenosha business park is HHH Heritage, a high-end classic car restoration shop. It boasts clients from around the world and price tags in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The only hint that something unusual is happening at the inconspicuous looking industrial building at 6808 51st St. is the line of classic Land Rover Defenders parked out front.

The unrestored vehicles are in various states of disrepair, ranging from flat tires and worn paint to broken axles and rusted chassis.

They are waiting for their turn in the workshop, where a specialized team of mechanics and experts will spend months, even years, restoring and customizing the beloved classic car series.

Shop owner and founder Michael Hughes said he fell in love with the unique vehicle line, which traces its ancestry back to the British’s equivalent of the World War II Willy’s Jeep, years ago when he bought one for his daughters.

It was a Land Rover Defender 90, he recalled, that a neighbor had let sit for years. But when Hughes bought the vehicle and brought it to a shop, he got some unfortunate news.

“I was getting it serviced, and they told me that the chassis had rotted,” Hughes said. “I was like, ‘okay, take it apart.’ They said they’d already taken it apart and I said, ‘no, take the whole car apart.’”

His daughters ultimately never got the car, with the project taking more than two years to complete. Despite the trouble, Hughes said the Defender drew him in. While he has owned hundreds of cars, from Ferraris to pickup trucks, classic Land Rovers were different, Hughes said.

‘Timeless’

“The more and more I saw them, the more and more I was intrigued by them,” Hughes said. “There’s something about the Land Rover Defender class. And the classics, they’re timeless.”

When he chose to resell it, Hughes said the car brought “a record amount.” It was the beginning of turning his hobby, buying older cars and improving them, into a career.

The shop

Inside the shop, more than a dozen Land Rovers sit in various states. Some are purist restorations, some are modifications and a few are even custom ground-up builds. Each has its own name.

“That’s Jenny, that’s Sweet Cherry Pie, that’s Blue Bell,” Hughes said, pointing out several cars.

HHH Heritage currently has about 15 to 17 employees, a specialized team assembled over the years for their unique ability to work on the British vehicle.

“You have to have a wire for these cars,” Hughes said. “You have to have something that’s not in the textbook. That is something this team has, they have that sixth sense.”

There are no set timetables or costs, although Hughes said projects can take years and typically run in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Parts, some of them exceedingly rare, sometimes have to be hunted down around the globe, grinding work to a halt for weeks or months.

“They’re like kids. You never know which one is going to give you trouble,” Hughes said.

Hughes started the shop in Kenosha just over five years ago. After half-a-decade in the city, he said they are still largely unknown.

“People will say, ‘I never knew you were back here,’” Hughes said. “We are right here, and it’s amazing no one knows.”

Despite the anonymity, he described the Kenosha shop as the “perfect location.” With Kenosha Airport just down the road, clients with deep pockets from around the world can fly in to see their cars.

“We had one client from Australia ship their car to us, another one from the Caribbean,” Hughes said. “Coast to coast. Everybody from California and Martha’s Vineyard to the Hamptons.”

But regardless of who they are, whether millionaires, celebrities or champion drivers, “it’s all about the car” when they step into the shop.

“We treat them just like we do anybody that walks in the door,” Hughes said. “Everybody here is here for the cars.”

Despite the steep price tag on each Land Rover Defender, Hughes said clients usually return for more after their first car.

“Most of our customers order a second, third or fourth,” Hughes said. “They just fall in love.”

More information about HHH Heritage and their projects can be found online at hhheritage.com.