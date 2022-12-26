High school basketball: Holiday Classic tips off at both Parkside and Carthage Tuesday

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

And for basketball lovers, that means plenty of presents for fans on the nice list in the form of alley oops, buzzer beaters and pulse-pounding basketball action.

Enter the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic.

It's go time.

For the 10th year starting Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. at both UW-Parkside and Carthage colleges, the DPT Holiday Hoops Classic comes to Kenosha with boys and girls high school basketball teams from mostly Racine and Kenosha counties, with five teams from Milwaukee County and Zion, Ill.

What’s new about the tournament this year?

(FYI-this is a classic and not a tournament)

This is the 10th year Go Sports America is hosting the Classic and we have partnered with UW Parkside to add a second venue to accommodate additional teams. Every year we have more teams that want to be included in the DPT Holiday Hoops Classic. Also, to celebrate our 10th year, we have an online auction that is currently open and running until December 29th at 9pm. You can bid on over 40 items our sponsors have donated.

Schedules listed here and a link to the auction:

Why is Parkside hosting games this year? What was that process like?

UW Parkside has invested a significant amount of money to renovate the De Simone Gymnasium to make it a state-of-the-art space. This is a great opportunity to showcase the enhanced arena to the Kenosha and Racine communities as well as the surrounding areas. It has been an honor working with the UW Parkside athletic department and we look forward to providing a great experience for the student-athletes that get to compete in this event.

Who is being honored this year? What are their names, and what are their contributions to the area?

Honored at the Carthage college game

December 27th 7:45 game: Mark Olsen who recently retired from Parkside as the golf coach

December 30th 6:00 game: Tom Reigel who is a long-time basketball coach and educator.

Why should people come out to a game or games this year?

The best Holiday Hoops Classic in the State of Wisconsin just got bigger and better. More games, more match ups, and more holiday hoops to watch.

We have some great matches up that you won’t see in the regular season. All of the girls’ games will be at UW Parkside with a few boys games that follow their school girls teams. The Carthage College games will be dedicated to all boys’ games.

Jon Palmen & John Lynn

Go Sports America Founders