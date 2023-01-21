High school boys basketball: Central erases double-digit second half deficit to beat Union Grove in double-overtime thriller

PADDOCK LAKE - You've all heard of Murphy's Law.

You know, anything that CAN go wrong, will go wrong.

Well, that was the case for the Union Grove boys basketball team Friday night at Central High School in a pivotal matchup with the Falcons that could've catapulted the surging Broncos into second place in the Southern Lakes Conference.

Union Grove led, 35-21, with seven minutes left in the game, and things seemed gloomy for the Falcons opened the second half on a 22-5 run to take command.

But then Central turned up the heat, and the Grove wilted.

What transpired was one of the more thrilling high school basketball games ever, as Central came all the way back to tie the game at 42-42 thanks to a Carson Shultz free throw with 13.1 seconds left and eventually won in double overtime, 57-54.

Full-court pressure hurried the Broncos into several turnovers in the final five minutes, and the Falcons seemed to capitalize on all of them. No longer was the Grove looking to score, but simply not to screw up, and Central took advantage.

"