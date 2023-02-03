PADDOCK LAKE - This one hit different.

A slow drive in front of the Central High School main entrance Thursday night showed car after car, big and small, all the way down to the football field on the school's west side.

No parking spots.

Head to the east side of the school, where the students usually park, and it was even more packed.

What seemed like it would be an easy find of a parking spot considering it's still only Feb. 4 and there's a month of basketball season left turned into a 15-minute search about a quarter-mile behind the school, and you were darn near in Illinois by the time it was all over.

This wasn't your average Southern Lakes Conference boys basketball contest between the Central Falcons and the visiting Burlington Demons.

With both teams entering Thursday night's showdown 9-1 atop the Southern Lakes standings, and long-term goals and dreams of playing in March at the Kohl Center in Madison for a state championship, it was a big deal.

And the Falcons played liked it.

Central fell behind by two points at halftime, but a second half explosion featuring ZERO, yes zero, turnovers, four straight 3-pointers and three separate double-digit leads was simply too much to overcome as Central outlasted a very good Demons squad, 67-56.

The Falcons have won 11 straight games and haven't actually lost since falling to Indian Trail at the Holiday Hoops Classic at Carthage College Dec. 27.

And it really doesn't matter who plays, or who's hot or cold, Central's depth allows for endless possibilities.

After the game Thursday night in Central's gym, Falcons coach James Hyllberg couldn't stop raving about Burlington senior JR Lukenbill, who led all scorers with 28 points.

The NCAA Division 2 recruit stands 6-foot-5 and can jump out of the gym, and his full arsenal of jumping, rebounding, defense and running the offense was on display Thursday.

Despite all that, Central was able to contain him just enough with a tight zone defense, and the Falcons' red-hot 41-28 second half proved insurmountable.

"I think so," Hyllberg, who coached current Division 1 stars Jaeden Zackery and Jack Rose, said when asked if JR should be playing D1 college basketball. "Anyone that says otherwise is crazy. I think JR is right there with both of them (Zackery and Rose). He does everything well.

"He rebounds well, he plays defense, he can shoot from the outside with guys on him. He can attack the basket. He can jump out of the gym, and he's coachable. I heard he's a great kid. He plays with some controlled swag, so I like that about him."

Despite scoring 10 points more than his season average, Central's defense smothered Lukenbill, Burlington junior Conner Roffers and the rest of the Demons' offense in the second half.