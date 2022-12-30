High school boys basketball: Wilmot uses height advantage, strong 'D' to trump Tremper

SOMERS - The Wilmot Panthers boys basketball players must have been on the "nice" list this Christmas.

After a rough 2-6 start to the season, it turns out all they needed was a little holiday hoops action, and the first win streak of the season would come.

And it helped to play a struggling Tremper squad Friday night in front of a loud, large crowd at Carthage College in the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic.

Jake Christiansen scored 20 or more points for the second straight game, and so did teammate Cooper Zimmerman, and four Panthers scored in double figures in a 76-62 victory that wasn't as close as the final score indicated.

Wilmot led by as many as 26 late in their second straight holiday tournament victory.