High school football: Central beats Burlington for first time since 2010, stays perfect at 4-0

PADDOCK LAKE - It was bound to happen at some point.

For the last 11 seasons, the Burlington Demons football team has beaten Central in Southern Lakes Conference play.

But the past two seasons, the Falcons have been chipping away, losing by only seven and three points and turning what once was an easy win for the Demons into a heated rivalry.

On Friday night, Central finally got that long overdue, elusive win over Burlington, and boy, oh boy, does it feel good.

The Falcons got touchdowns from offense, defense and special teams and held off a late Burlington rally to win, 35-30, and continue their perfect season at 4-0.

Central head coach Jared Franz says his guys try to go 1-0 each week, but even he acknowledges there's something special about beating a strong opponent like Burlington and soaring to a 4-0 record to start the season.

"