High school football: Central is ready to reach new heights

PADDOCK LAKE — The flashes are there.

Big time.

Don’t let last year’s record fool you.

The Central football squad is on the verge of taking that ever-so-elusive next step.

Nick Argersinger was thrust into action at quarterback last year when the Falcons were losing big and fought and clawed to bring his team back and almost knock off mighty Lake Geneva Badger.

And wide receiver Collin Meininger showed in that game his explosive leaping ability and speed, and he broke out to lead the Southern Lakes Conference in receiving.

It will be very tough to replace all-world running back and linebacker Jakob Simmons, who will play football this fall at UW-Whitewater, but the pieces are in place for the Falcons to pull off their first winning season since 2017.

You would have to go back to 2010 to find the last winning season before that.

Head coach Jared Franz, who is 7-9 in his two seasons, is slowly trying to rebuild the football program and build a consistent winner.

With perennial big dogs in the Lakes like Badger, Waterford, Union Grove and Burlington, it won’t be easy to crack into that top tier.

But Franz says he expects the Falcons to be “extremely competitive” each and every Friday night.

“We’ve been right in the middle of the pack in conference the past two years,” Franz said. “Our senior and junior classes have really jelled to become a tight-knit team that is a privilege to coach. The offseason work was there, the chemistry is there.”

“If we play to our potential, remain healthy and learn how to win by finishing in the second half of games, we believe we can be in the hunt for both playoffs and for conference.”

The high hopes are perhaps warranted, because the Falcons are healthy at quarterback.

A big reason Franz thinks the team can improve on last year’s 4-5 overall and 2-5 SLC record is he has his quarterback healthy.

Brock Koeppel, now a junior, will run the show after going down with a season-ending injury in Week 5 at Waterford last season.

“Brock had a terrific start to his sophomore year before his season-ending injury,” Franz said. “He has grown physically and mentally, and he’ll be a dual threat thrower and runner in 2022.”

Meininger will be Koeppel’s top target. The junior was the leading vote-getter at wide receiver in SLC all-conference voting in 2021. Meininger caught 38 balls for a conference-leading 529 yards and seven touchdowns.

Doing their best to replace Simmons’ 1,374 rushing yards will be running back and linebacker Keaton Enright, an honorable mention linebacker selection last year.

Argersinger is a do-it-all senior who played quarterback last year but will return to wide receiver and safety this season.

“Nick is a jack-of-all-trades, and he will return kicks,” Franz said. “He’s a natural athlete who should have a big year in the secondary.”

Meininger and Argersinger will lead the receiving corps and must fill the shoes of Zachary Kazumura, a graduated senior who led the conference in catches last year.

The big man up front will be offensive and defensive lineman Mason McNeill, a senior coming off a successful wrestling season. It will be his fourth year on varsity, and he was a second team all-conference lineman in 2021.

It will be his third year as captain, and McNeill has shown it in the gym over the offseason. The powerhouse boasts a ridiculous 1,200-pound bench, squat and clean weightlifting total.

A key newcomer to this year’s squad will be basketball star Wyatt Anderson, who is trying his hand at football after playing volleyball in the fall.

“At 6-4, 200 pounds and with soft hands and good speed he can bring a dimension to our tight end position we haven’t had in the past,” Franz said about Anderson.

Ian Witt is playing football for the first time, and Franz said he’s competed well in the secondary. Franz said Witt is long and physical and has picked up the game quickly and can provide depth in the secondary and compete for a spot.

Finally, tight end/defensive lineman Nik Shortridge is a senior that didn’t play junior year.

“He really dedicated himself to the weight room in the offseason and has worked himself into our DL and TE rotation,” Franz said of Shortridge.

As for the Lakes, Franz said it’s pretty loaded.

“Extremely tough, top to bottom,” he said. “Union Grove has won it two years in a row and returns Morris and Sharkey on the OL/DL. Waterford and Badger are talented and well-coached, they’ll be in contention for the conference title. Burlington has a really good junior class coming up.”

“Wilmot has two of the top players in the state returning in Anthony Hall and Anthony Corona. Elkhorn has played us down to the wire the past two years, anyone could have won those games. Beloit Memorial is new to the conference, so that’ll be a challenge as well.”

Assistant coaches this fall include offensive coordinator Conner Olsen, defensive coordinator Troy Bowe, Bert Christensen (WR), Jason Koeppel (OL), Quintell Pratcher (LB) and Riley Van Egdom (DL).

Central competed in a scrimmage Friday and gears up for its season opener this coming Friday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m., when the Falcons will host Waukesha North.