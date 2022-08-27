High school football: Central shuts out Oregon, improves to 2-0

PADDOCK LAKE - "I feel like we have the best defense in the conference."

Those are big words from Central senior lineman Mason McNeill, a three-time team captain.

The Falcons haven't made the playoffs in quite some time, and they've really never been known for their defense.

But don't tell that to McNeill, a 6-foot-2, 290-pound stud on both sides of the line.

Central shut out the Oregon Panthers in nonconference action, 27-0, Friday night at Central High School, and he McNeill fully expected the team's defense to lead them to their current 2-0 record.

"I wanted to go into the season winning the preseason, going 2-0, and obviously we did that. Our team is pretty confident," McNeill said moments after his squad's dominant victory. "We have a lot of new guys to varsity, so everyone was kind of skiddish, this week we came in rollin'. We scored on our second drive and at the end of the first half."

"Overall, our defense is great. I feel like we have the best defense in the conference."

Central head coach Jared Franz echoed McNeill regarding the defense.

"Defensively, this is exactly the effort we were planning for," Franz said. "Being physically strong, controlling the line of scrimmage, Oregon's a power run team, we see a lot of that in our conference."

"27-0 is a pretty good outcome for us. Oregon is a good team from a good conference. We wanted to get through this nonconference schedule knowing what we have. We got a spread team in Week 1, we got a power run team in Week 2. They got deep in our zone in the fourth quarter, outside of that they didn't really get past midfield."

Franz said it was 6-0 late in the first half before Brock Koeppel hit senior receiver Alex Sippy for a touchdown pass just before the half to push the score to 13-0.

The Falcons forced four turnovers overall, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries, with Sippy picking one off in the second half.

On the defensive line, Brandon Stewart, Mason McNeill, Mason Wierzbicki and Jacob Ward controlled the line of scrimmage, according to Franz.

"Our linebackers cleaned up tackles on the second level (Caden Schmaling, Keaton Enright, Nick Bundza and Landon Taylor). Sammy Sippy had a sack early to stop a drive too," Franz said. "The left side of the offensive line (Aidan Runyan and Eli Gomez) did a great job blocking the defensive front. Brock Koeppel made the right decisions and provided an added element in the run game in addition to Nick Bundza, Keaton Enright and Nick Argersinger. Josh Topercer and Collin Meininger caught the ball and made runs after catches to keep the chains moving."

Franz said they had very few negative plays.

Up 20-0 late in the game, the Falcons were able to slow things down, work the clock and finish the game with a back-breaking score to finish at 27-0.

Franz also credited his tight ends in the total team effort.

Nik Shortride and Wyatt Anderson blocked well and caught some short passes to keep the Oregon defense honest.

Franz added that McNeill did a "fantastic" job on both sides of the ball, and he forced a fumble on defense early in the game to give the team momentum.

Franz wasn't done spreading the credit across the board to his players.

Nick Argersinger and Mason Mitacek both stood out, along with Josh Topercer, who made some nice catches early to ignite the passing game.

"Nick Argersinger continues to be an all-around theat," Franz said. "He had an interception, several key punt returns and ran the ball for quite a few yards. He’s an unbelievable leader and athlete for us."

"Mason Mitacek had a huge third and long catch to set up our second score at the end of the first half and did a fantastic job punting under pressure to help keep field position in our favor."

"I started off pretty good tonight and slowed down after awhile, but I had a pretty good game," Topercer said. "We worked really hard in practice this week, and big props to our scout team. They did really good preparing us for this game."

For Topercer, the on-field success can be attributed to the offseason.

"We've worked so hard this offseason," he added. "We've been lifting since December, and started turning it up more in January. It started building up my stamina a lot, and it builds chemistry, too, working with everyone."

Topercer says he thinks the Falcons can be conference champs.

"I think we can be really good," he said. "We have to stay focused and stay on our goals, win some games we lost last year."

Finally, Franz says he's looking forward to a showdown with defending conference champion Union Grove Friday.

He believes solid nonconference competition from Waukesha North and Oregon, two teams that play in arguably better conferences than the Southern Lakes, can propel his Falcons entering the conference slate.

"Last year we started 2-0 in nonconference, but I think the quality of competition in nonconference was much better, and that's what we're looking for," Franz said. "As our players improve, we want to have better competition in the nonconference to get ready for the season."