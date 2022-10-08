High school football: Christian Life home finale ends in frustrating defeat

PADDOCK LAKE - The fact that Kenosha Christian Life plays its home football games 15 miles west in Paddock Lake could make the casual outsider think it's just a random field where the Eagles play.

But it's much more than that.

These guys travel well, and despite piercing, winter-like temperatures that dropped into the 30s Friday night, Eagle Fam, if you will, sent a few hundred of its faithful down Highway 50 for the Eagles' regular season home finale.

It had all the atmosphere and pageantry of a home football game in the school's backyard in Kenosha, but despite a back-and-forth, emotional 28-20 loss to St. Francis, it was somehow way bigger than football.

"