High school football: Racine Lutheran suffers 1st loss, heads into postseason banged up

KENOSHA - The odds were absolutely stacked higher than a Lake Michigan lighthouse Friday night for the visiting Racine Lutheran Crusaders football team.

Not only did the boys lose their stud starting quarterback, Eric Ibarra, who can punish opponents through the air and on the ground, but he was one of nine starters missing in a Midwest Classic Conference conference championship game at Ameche Field in Kenosha against fellow 8-0 unbeaten Kenosha St. Joe's.

Combine Lutheran's short-handed misfortunes with the Lancers' explosive playmakers, and it was a recipe for disaster.

However, the Crusaders persevered to keep the game competitive through three quarters but just couldn't muster any offense in a 28-7 loss to finish up the regular season.

Lutheran is 8-1 and dropped to 6-1 in the MCC, falling to second place behind back-to-back conference champion St. Joe's (9-0, 7-0).

The Crusaders will find out their playoff fate......

For Lutheran head coach Scott Smith, it was tough sledding for his guys.

"It's been awhile since we got beat, but I'm missing nine starters," Smith said after the game. "It's incredible we're in the position where we're at. You give St. Joe's credit, they took it to us.

"27, Gordon, runs the ball hard, and their quarterback is elusive. We lost our quarterback that's the same type of quarterback he is. It's one game, and we're getting ready for the playoffs. Hopefully, they make a good run, and we make a good run. Physically, they beat us up front. That's what it was. We couldn't really sustain our drives long enough, and they had some turnovers we couldn't taken advantage of."

Smith said he's happy his guys didn't sustain any more injuries coming out of the game.

"At least I'm happy about one thing," he added.

In the first half, Lutheran was driving well and lost a fumble, and a holding penalty killed the next series.

"We shot ourselves in the foot a couple times, and they had a good start to the second half with the kickoff," Smith said. "We were just trying to pooch kick it up in the air, we kicked it too far...we've got some good running backs in our conference. Rossa is a hell of a running back, too, but we couldn't give him holes.

"We had a lot of guys playing both ways, we were tired. People keep saying 'You'll figure things out,' but sooner or later, you run out of players to figure things out."

Football is a big game of momentum, and the momentum certainly shifted at the start of the third quarter.

St. Joe's junior running back Jayden Gordon, Kenosha County's leading rusher with nearly 1,400 yards this year, showed why he's one of the state's best.

Lutheran purposely tried to just pooch the second-half kickoff, but it went too far, and Gordon got his hands on the ball.

St. Joe's head coach Matt Rizzo said his squad had a middle return called, and it worked to perfection.

Gordon bolted untouched, 87 yards, to the house, to give the Lancers a 21-0 lead and break the spirit of Lutheran, which was desperately in comeback mode all game.

Gordon finished with 129 yards rushing, a 6.1 yards per carry average, and the Lancers racked up 211 total yards on the ground.

"We finished our second phase, we talked about winning a conference championship," Rizzo said. "Lutheran is a heck of an opponent, they're coached very well, and we're just really proud of our efforts tonight.

"We had a couple turnovers in the second half, we can't do that. We got them to turn the ball over on downs, and then we fumbled the snap on a wet ball, and then we fumbled on a pass as well. We needed to put them away earlier.

"They kicked it deep to Jayden, and we hit our wedge, Jayden took one bounce, and then took it to the house. He had a good wiggle there, made the kicker miss, and there was good blocking. We executed our scheme to the fullest, it set the tone right away and kind of deflated them a little bit."

This sparked St. Joe's defense to continue shutting down the Crusaders in the second half, and Eric Kenesie's shifty, cut-back 31-yard touchdown run made it 28-7 with two minutes to go.

On the previous possession, Lutheran turned the ball over on downs, as Eli Gasau was under constant duress thanks to a sack from Peter Stapleton, and the St. Joe's simply overpowered the undermanned Crusaders.

Gasau lofted a pretty pass to Lawryn Whitehouse for a 27-yard touchdown with less than a minute to play to put Racine on the board at 28-7.

Ross finished with 80 rushing yards to lead the Crusaders, who totaled 141 rushing yards and four yards per carry.

Lutheran just couldn't finish drives, and despite winning the turnover battle 2-1, couldn't capitalize on St. Joe's mistakes.

The Crusaders' defense was impressive, limiting the Lancers to only 238 total yards, though, and the kickoff return was the only real big play.

Gordon added two touchdowns runs, a 1-yarder in the first quarter and 12-yarder in the second, to build the 14-0 lead.

Smith said none of his nine injured starters will be back for the playoffs.

However, Lutheran has a lot to be positive about, and enough talent to make noise in the playoffs.

Smith said due to an addition on Racine Lutheran High School, they didn't accept as many students into the school this year, so enrollment is a bit down.

The WIAA Football Playoff selection committee makes matchups based on last year's enrollment, when the Crusaders were in Division 5.

