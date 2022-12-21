High school football: St. Joseph, Central lead the 58th annual Kenosha News All-County team

It was another epic season of high school football in Kenosha County.

And it was my first fall as sports editor, so this is my first undertaking of the Kenosha News All-County Football team after Mike Johnson did it for years.

I used nominations from coaches, along with statistics, accolades like all-state, all-region and all-conference, and the good, old-fashioned eye test of seeing several games in person to determine who would make the first team.

Luckily, I was able to watch all eight teams play last fall, and 35 standout student-athletes appear on our first team.

There is also an honorable mention squad.

This is just in time for Christmas as a Holiday stocking stuffer if you will, so please enjoy a look back at some amazing athletes in our county.

Here's a look at the 35 all-county first team members:

Player of the year

Anthony Corona