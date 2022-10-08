High school football: Tremper holds on late, edges rival Bradford for first time since 2014

Colin Zalokar is no stranger to beating Bradford, believe it or not.

Even though the Bradford football team had beaten Tremper eight consecutive times dating back to 2014, Zalokar, the current Tremper head coach and former assistant to Tremper coaching legend Frank Matrise, was actually the head coach the last time Tremper beat Bradford.

Interim head coach, that is.

Zalokar was the interim head coach in 2014, when the Trojans won, 21-14, in a game played at Bradford High School.

Fast forward to Friday night, and Zalokar really wanted this one, a Southeast Conference showdown with the Red Devils at the friendly confines of Ameche Field, and his defense made sure coach would have a big smile on his face on his ride back home late Friday night.

Joey Stone intercepted a 4th-down-and-goal pass from Devin Wheaton to seal a dramatic, 27-21 victory for Tremper in a back-and-forth, instant classic.

Tremper improved to 3-5 and 2-4 in the SEC and holds a flicker of hope for a playoff berth if it can beat first-place Oak Creek Friday night.

Bradford dropped to 1-7 and 1-5 in conference.

"That last drive, that was the epitome of the way this game went," Zalokar said after the game. "It was two sides fighting it out the whole way, just clawing and scratching, it was close, they had the ball on about the 3-inch line."

"You know what, he definitely didn't score, but sometimes...we're going into chess-level math about when to call a timeout. We called a timeout to preserve some time, and in close games sometimes the ball's gotta bounce your way. In that one specific instance, the ball bounced our way, we got lucky, and I'm not going to complain about it."

Red Devils break down on last drive

Bradford had a 1st-and-goal inside the Tremper, but a run fell short just inches from the goal before a huge penalty thwarted momentun.

On 3rd-and-1 from the 1, a false start pushed it back to the 6, then a reverse was immediately snuffed by a swarming Tremper defense.

That's when Zalokar regrouped with a timeout.

The ensuring 4th-and-9 with around 40 seconds on the clock saw Wheaton attempt a quick slant over the middle to either Keany Parks or freshman receiver Brandon Walton, but it seems Parks was knocked down by senior Tremper linebacker (no pass interference called) as the ball was in the air, and Walton was too deep in the end zone.

Stone, who was beaten on the play by Walton, took advantage of the underthrow/broken route by Parks, and leaped up and picked off the football to seal the victory.

Ballgame, folks.

"It was a simple press coverage, press cover zero, we had guys going off the edge, I was playing inside leverage, I see him (Walton) run that slant, I just jumped it when I saw the ball coming," Stone said.

"Bradford competed, but we practiced hard all week and we knew we wanted this one. This was a big one. I give all credit to our coaches, offense and defense."

Tremper ran out the clock and improved to 3-5 overall with its second consecutive win.

Don't call him William, it's Jayden

After being down 21-14, Tremper rallied thanks to strong quarterback play by backup quarterback William Wright at the end of the first half, and Jacob Schulte's short touchdown run tied things at 21-21 at intermission.

Wright, who goes by Jayden with his teammates, had an impressive first varsity start under center, completing 11-of-17 passes for 233 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Wright benefitted from big plays by his receivers - an 86-yard touchdown catch by Jordan Parker and 57-yard score from Logan Archie - but what really stood out was Wright's ability to hang in the pocket, take big hits from the pass rush, and still complete passes thanks to accurate, timely throws.

"We call him Jayden, I think that's his middle name, it was his first varsity start," Archie said. "We played magnificent. Our second-string quarterback coming in, he played well."

"Jayden played phenomenally," Zalokar added. "All year, he's been playing JV quarterback and gotten better and better all year. When his opportunity came, he was ready. One thing in his favor is his personality. He's stone-cold unflappable, nothing fazes him. When he found out he had to play, he was like, 'I gotcha coach, don't worry.'"

Wright replaced Mason Prozanski, who injured his collarbone late in the Trojans' 27-7 victory over Racine Park last Friday.

Wright hit Parker for a long score to give Tremper a 14-7 lead, but Bradford quickly answered with two straight rushing scores to take a 21-14 lead.

The Red Devils had inside runs working all first half, and they racked up 287 rushing yards for the game.

Parks and Childers each finished with 129 yards on the ground.

But Tremper clamped down in the second half.

Bradford, thanks to several nice Parks runs and multiple first-down conversions through the air from Wheaton to Nolan Shiplett, enjoyed a seven-minute drive all the way down inside the Tremper 20 toward the end of the third quarter, but much like the entire second half could not finish.

Costly fake field goal

On fourth and long from the Tremper 16, the Red Devils appeared to line up for a 33-yard field to take a 24-21 lead, but the holder got up for a fake, scurried to his right and eventually just lofted a ball deep downfield.

Dez White was waiting for it at the Tremper 10, and his interception gave the Trojans life to start the final quarter.

After two first-down runs by White, the offense broke down around midfield, when Zalokar called a simple deep out to Archie.

Archie ran a route just shy of first-down yardage and caught the ball, and when two Bradford defenders attempted a sandwich-like tackle, they collided and fell down, and all Archie could see was one defender left, Colin Freitag.

The 6-foot-3 sophomore Archie juked Freitag toward the sideline and cut it back up, breaking free and looking back at him before gliding down the field 40 more yards for the long touchdown before chest-bumping and celebrating with two teammates.

"I thought I was just gonna get a first down, but when I looked up, and I was still up, I was just running...it was very exciting, and it was one of my first touchdowns, too. My first varsity touchdown," Archie added.

Wheaton showed plenty of grit and determination, leading the Red Devils down the field on the next possession, often finding Shiplett on third down and allowing Parks to break off a few nice runs and catch the ball out of the backfield.

But things would always break down in the end.

Bradford head coach Gazmend Osmani proved to have an effective game plan, but he admitted it was tough to lose. He may have regretted the timing of the fake field goal, too.

"The fake field goal was a miscommunication," Osmani said. "It's a play we worked on all week, and we liked the mismatch, but it was just called at the wrong time."

"The last play of the game was there, their defense made a great play. This is tough because I feel we did very well up front on the line of scrimmage. Our lines played tough. We did not change too much offensively in the second half, but the story of our season has been turnovers, penalties and not taking advantage of our opportunity."

Parker finished with 110 receiving yards on four catches, and White led the Trojans with 74 yards on five carries.

Wheaton was held to 57 yards passing, 42 going to Shiplett.

Bradford future bright, Tremper thinking playoffs

Osmani likes where his team is headed.

"We have a long way to go, but I know when my kids buy into the weight room this offseason, they'll be ready to beat the teams we lost to this year," he added. "The future is bright on the North side, and our kids will get after it this offseason because they know how special they can be."

For Tremper, it's one more game at Oak Creek with a potential playoff berth on the line.

At 2-4 in the Southeast, Zalokar knows a 4-3 is usually required to make the WIAA postseason, but he believes a huge win over a solid team like the 6-2 Knights could leapfrog his guys into the playoffs.

"We're trending in the right direction," Zalokar said. "One of our leaders, Carson Nye, told everyone he loves them right after halftime, we love each other, we are a family. We learned how to stop a fullback dive in the second half, but credit to them. If something's working, why go away from it?"

"It was a really great game, and I'm excited for our kids. If there's open slots, beating a really good team like Oak Creek boosts your tiebreaker. They're a good team, but we've been in every game this year because we're good, too. We just gotta play like it."