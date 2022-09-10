High school football: Wilmot blitzed by Lake Geneva Badger in first loss

LAKE GENEVA — In what was supposed to be a statement game against a big rival, the Wilmot Panthers learned Friday night that Lake Geneva Badger is still a force to be reckoned with.

Badger put a resounding beatdown on the Panthers, and Wilmot’s perfect start to the season is over.

The Panthers, who came into the game against Badger with the top rushing attack in the Southern Lakes Conference and averaged 33.5 points per game, were held in check by the Badger defense throughout the game, falling to the Badgers, 35-0, at Lake Geneva Badger High School Friday night.

Wilmot dropped to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the SLC.

“They (Badger) just came out and got after us,” Wilmot head coach Keiya Square said. “The first play we made a mistake and ever since then it just kind of snowballed.”

Wilmot received the opening kickoff to begin the game. Starting from their own 30-yard line, on their first play of the game, senior quarterback Cooper Zimmerman tried to catch the Badger defense by surprise by throwing it over the top, but it was intercepted by Badger senior defensive back Santino Buttita.

That set the Badgers up with great field position, and they took advantage by capping a 10-play drive with a two-yard touchdown run by junior fullback Landon Nottestad. Senior kicker Andrew Karnatz put the Badgers up 7-0 on the extra point, and they never looked back.

After a three-and-out by the Wilmot offense on their next possession, Badger went back to work. After maintaining possession for nearly 10 minutes and taking it to midway in the second quarter, Badger junior quarterback JP Doyle eventually found senior Santino Buttita for a 14-yard touchdown with 8:33 left in the half.

Wilmot finally looked like things were coming together on offense with the rushing attack of senior running backs Marco Falletti and Anthony Hall and getting to Badger’s 35 yard-line. But the Badger defense came up strong again, including a fourth down pass breakup by Doyle to force the turnover on downs.

Doyle, who leapt to break up a pass on the Wilmot’s previous possession, came back in for Badger at quarterback and found senior wide receiver Cade Scheideman wide open down the field for a 64-yard touchdown pass to give the Badgers a 21-0 lead with five minutes to go in the first half.

However, the Badgers were not quite done scoring in the first half. In football, teams often run two-minute drills on offense before time expires at the end of the first half.

Badger only had 28.5 seconds, but thanks to good field position on the punt return that included two personal fouls by Wilmot, Doyle found the end zone as time expired on a 1-yard rush to head into halftime with a commanding 28-0 lead.

It was more of the same for the Wilmot offense in the second half as Badger’s defense held steady, keeping Falletti and Hall limited in the running game and receivers from getting open.

“Defensively, Badger played really, really well,” Square said. “Offensively, they do what they do. They got a bunch of fourth-down conversions and did many good things. Hats off to them.”

Wilmot will look to bounce back and take on Waterford (1-3, 1-1) at home in their next game on Friday, Sept. 16.

Prior to the game against Badger, Falletti was averaging 150 rushing yards per game. He was held to 37 yards on 17 carries Friday night.

Hall had four carries for 27 yards. Zimmerman went 2-for-7 passing for nine yards.

Wilmot struggled to put up a season-low 71 total yards.