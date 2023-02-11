PLEASANT PRAIRIE - The RecPlex is deafening on a Friday night.

While many folks may be at one of the nine county schools' basketball games, cheering their lungs out, there are a lot more people than you think at a Kenosha Thunder home game.

Parents, students and fans alike litter the bleachers and roar for their team after every body check into the boards, electrifying slap shot or miraculous save.

The varsity hockey team, consisting of players from all of the city and county schools packed into one large all-star squad of hockey boys, is riding high these days.

Despite two recent losses, the Thunder is 7-2 in 2023, just in time for the nitty gritty - the WIAA postseason, which opens Feb. 14.

The fourth-seeded Kenosha Thunder will host No. 13 Milton in a WIAA Division 1 regional opener at 8:10 p.m. at the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex.

"I think our success started three seasons ago," Thunder coach Joe Trifone said. "This area has produced some outstanding, and talented hockey players over many decades. Our players are treated as if they were Junior/College players, from video classroom, to strength training coaches, nutrition, position coaches and a great student body at home games.

"We have been able to establish a players-type culture in order to bring our area's best players home and play for their community. The key is the players and the community they play for, for a youth player you can not experience it anywhere else."

With only two days off before the start of the playoffs, it wouldn't be a shocker if the Thunder shocked some of the state's better teams and made a run to the state tournament March 2-4 at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.

That's because of studs like Indian Trail's Liam McKenna, who leads the team in points with 39 in 20 games; Lakeview senior Lucas Eltoft (24 goals); Tremper senior Jake Shulte (27 points in 19 games), and Tyler Shike (22 points in 18 games).

Defensively, Trifone says the team is enjoying terrific seasons from Aiden Bratzke, Nick Seidman and Sam Ellefson. Also, both goalies are playing solid hockey, with Logan Korhonen leading the way with an 8-3 record and a 2.96 goals-against average (GAA).

2. How good is this team in general? Why?

Well, this team has posted the most wins in a season as far back as I can tell, over 15 years or more? Why? Players - our entire roster is filled with talent and we have some premium talent in Liam McKenna, Lucas Eltoft, Tyler Shike, Jake Shulte, Nick Seidman and Aiden Bratzke. Honestly our whole roster is very talented and deep. We've gotten good leadership from our Captains Liam McKenna, Nick Seidman, Mateo Pagliaroni and Kole Miller. All these guys have learned to play for each other, they enjoy each other's successes. It's been great to watch them on their journey.

3. Individually, who is standing out? What are their big statistics?

Liam McKenna leads in points with 39 pts in 20 games, Lucas Eltoft: 24 goals in 20 games, Jake Shulte: 27 points in 19 games, Tyler Shike: 22 points in 18 games. We are also enjoying great seasons defensively from Aiden Bratzke, Nick Seidman and Sam Ellefson. Both Goalies are doing well, with Logan Korhonen leading the way at 8-3 with a 2.96 GAA.

4. What are you looking forward to this week? What must be done to finish the regular season the right way?

This week we are on the road in Sheboygan Thursday, at home vs Stoughton Friday and on the road Saturday in Viroqua. Right now we are focused on the details it will take to be successful in the playoffs.

5. How will you stack up in the playoffs? Do you know who you must beat to get to state? How realistic are your chances?

We found out last night we earned the #4 seed in our section. We host #13 Milton on Feb 14 @ 8:00 pm at the Ice Plex in our first playoff game, and could host Arrowhead Feb 17 at home if we move on from Milton. Brookfield is the number 1 seed in our section and probably a team we would have to contend with. We lost to them early on, in OT on the road, with 2 of our top 3 players either not playing or playing limited roles due to illness. I like our chances against anyone this year. Our chances of getting to the state tourney this season are very real - this team is very focused on the task at hand. We can't wait to host home playoff games with our student body and the community there in the building - it has been electric this season!

Overall record for varsity is 14-6. We are ranked 23rd in Wisconsin High School teams (https://myhockeyrankings.com/rank.php?y=2022&v=742) [note they don't have 2 games posted yet] and 3rd in the Classic Eight Conference (https://www.wisconsinprephockey.net/standings/show/7414386?subseason=839325).

We have lost recently to Verona (3-7) on Feb 3rd (ranked third in state) and Deerfield High School (IL) (4-5) Jan 27th. Those were the first losses since the start of 2023 (7-2). You can always find the schedule and results at: https://www.kenoshathunder.com/schedule/team_instance/7777931?subseason=832335.

Our last game of the regular season is Feb 11. Regionals are Feb 14th, Sectionals Feb 21, and the State Tournament is Mar 2nd.