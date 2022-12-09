High school sports calendar, Dec. 10

Saturday
Wrestling - Wilmot tournament at Edgerton, 9 a.m. Indian Trail tournament at Sun Prairie East, 9:15 a.m. Shoreland Lutheran, Bradford tournament at Whitewater, 9:15 a.m. Christian Life tournament at Waunakee, 9:45 a.m.
Swimming - Indian Trail, Tremper, Bradford at Southeast Conference Relays, Racine Unified Aquatic Center, 2 p.m.
Boys basketball - Indian Trail at Kaukauna, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball - New Berlin Eisenhower at Wilmot, 3 p.m. Tremper at Muskego, 5 p.m.
Hockey - Bradford vs. Madison East at Hartmeyer Ice Arena, Madison.