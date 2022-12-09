 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school sports calendar, Dec. 10

  • 0

Saturday

Wrestling - Wilmot tournament at Edgerton, 9 a.m. Indian Trail tournament at Sun Prairie East, 9:15 a.m. Shoreland Lutheran, Bradford tournament at Whitewater, 9:15 a.m. Christian Life tournament at Waunakee, 9:45 a.m.

Swimming - Indian Trail, Tremper, Bradford at Southeast Conference Relays, Racine Unified Aquatic Center, 2 p.m.

Boys basketball - Indian Trail at Kaukauna, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball - New Berlin Eisenhower at Wilmot, 3 p.m. Tremper at Muskego, 5 p.m.

Hockey - Bradford vs. Madison East at Hartmeyer Ice Arena, Madison.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert