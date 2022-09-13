High school sports calendar, Kenosha County, Sept. 14-16

Wednesday
Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) – Racine Horlick at Bradford. Franklin at Tremper. Indian Trail at Oak Creek.
Girls golf – Wilmot at Rivermoor Scramble, Waterford, 3:30 p.m.
Boys soccer (4:30 p.m.) – St. Joe’s vs. Racine St. Cat’s, Anderson Park/Troha Soccer Fields, Kenosha. Christian Life at Lake Country Lutheran.
Thursday
Girls golf – Bradford, Indian Trail, Tremper at SEC Major, Muskego Lakes C.C., 1:30 p.m. Wilmot vs. Lake Geneva Badger at Lakewood Golf Course, Lake Geneva, 3:30 p.m.
Girls tennis (4 p.m. unless noted) – Martin Luther at St. Joe’s. Indian Trail at Bradford. Racine Park at Tremper. Central at Elkhorn, 4:15 p.m. Wilmot at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.
Boys soccer (6:30 p.m. unless noted) – Bradford at Union Grove. Central at Pewaukee. Wilmot at Richmond-Burton, Ill., 6 p.m. Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) – Racine St. Cat’s at Central. Wilmot at Waterford.
Girls volleyball – Johnsburg, Ill. at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m. Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Friday
Football – Racine Horlick at Bradford, 5:30 p.m. Franklin at Tremper, 5:30 p.m. Indian Trail at Oak Creek, 7 p.m. Waterford at Wilmot, 7 p.m. St. Joe’s at St. Francis, 7 p.m. Shoreland Lutheran at Watertown Luther Prep, 7 p.m. Central at Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m.
Girls tennis – Tremper, Central at Lady Lancer Invite, Brookfield Central High School, noon.
Boys soccer (6:30 p.m.) – Tremper at Waterford. Racine St. Cat’s at Indian Trail. St. Joe’s vs. Walworth Big Foot, Anderson Park, 5 p.m.
Swimming and Diving – Indian Trail, Badger/Central/Wilmot at Milwaukee South Invite, 5 p.m.