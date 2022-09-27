High school sports roundup: Central girls tennis wins share of SLC Tournament

The Central High School girls tennis team tied Elkhorn for first place in the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament, which concluded Monday at Elkhorn.

The Falcons and Elks each won 12 matches to share first place. Central split its victories between singles and doubles.

No. 1 Gwen Hammond set the tone for Central with her dominating performance, defeating Delavan-Darien’s Rylee Crull 6-0, 6-0, and Lake Geneva Badger’s Tinker Trent 6-1, 6-0.

In other singles matches for Central, Lauren Werlinger defeated Burlington’s Mabel Nichols 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2, Ella Alcalde defeated Badger’s Nina Anderson 7-6, 6-2 at No. 3 and No. 4 Ava Phillips defeated Delevan-Darien’s Emily Lock 6-0, 6-0 and Elkhorn’s Annason Wissell 6-1, 6-0.

Central’s No. 1 doubles team of Grace Hanke and Gianna Mandli won two matches. They defeated Delavan-Darien’s Janelle Simons and Delany Thone 6-3, 6-3 and Elkhorn’s Lauren Krober and Peyton Williams 6-1, 6-1.

Also for the Falcons, No. 2 Mary Kinzler and Ani Minic defeated Union Grove’s Everly Squires and Alle Schmidt 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 and No. 3 Morgan Chyla and Nina Pelli won three matches.

Their victories were 6-1, 6-1 over Badger’s Sabrina Strasser and Teagan Hale, 6-2, 6-1 over Waterford’s Brianna Kron and Brooke Weber and 6-3, 6-4 over Elkhorn’s Abby Kiel and Paige Nelson 6-3, 6-4.

Wilmot won two matches and finished fifth.

The No. 1 doubles team of Kelsey Smyk and Gianna Abbate defeated Burlington’s Emilie Runkel and Rylie Fischer 7-6 (9), 6-4, and No. 3 Annabelle Carmichael and Hannah Pecha defeated Delavan-Darien’s Grace Johnson and Megan Markley 6-2, 5-7, 10-6.